Silicon Valley Luminary, George de Urioste, Joins Roambee's Board of Directors to Drive Ambitious Growth

News provided by

Roambee

07 Sep, 2023, 08:51 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roambee, the global supply chain visibility and intelligence provider, proudly announces the appointment of George de Urioste as the newest member of its Board of Directors. This strategic move is poised to amplify the company's trajectory as a leader in the supply chain technology space.

Continue Reading
Silicon Valley Luminary George de Urioste Joins Roambee's Board
Silicon Valley Luminary George de Urioste Joins Roambee's Board

de Urioste's illustrious career, spanning over three decades, is a testament to his profound      expertise in finance and operational leadership, coupled with his strategic insights. His exceptional background positions him as a catalyst for Roambee's ambitious growth plans. With a history of pivotal roles, including CFO, COO, and board positions, at various public and private enterprises, de Urioste has consistently demonstrated his ability to guide companies through transformative phases. He has navigated an impressive track record of IPOs, substantial M&A deals, and capital-raising ventures, amounting to over $½ billion.

de Urioste's profound influence extends far beyond the boardroom. His Hispanic heritage, coupled with his unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion, harmoniously aligns with Roambee's core values of inclusivity and innovation. de Urioste's appointment reaffirms Roambee's dedication to fostering a diverse and empowering work environment that mirrors the broader world.

In response to his recent appointment, George de Urioste stated, "I am thrilled to join Roambee's dynamic team at this crucial juncture. Roambee's commitment to innovation and its relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional value align perfectly with the principles that have guided my career. I eagerly look forward to contributing my expertise in steering Roambee's ambitious growth and shaping its strategic evolution."

Sanjay Sharma, CEO at Roambee, emphasized the value of de Urioste's addition, stating, "George's appointment significantly enhances our board's collective expertise and strategic vision. His impressive background in finance, coupled with his track record of navigating growth and transformation, aligns seamlessly with Roambee's ambitions. We are excited to tap into George's unique insights and experiences as we chart our course to enable the autonomous supply chain."

Roambee continues to redefine the landscape of supply chain intelligence through pioneering solutions that empower businesses across industries. de Urioste's appointment to the board serves as a testament to Roambee's steadfast commitment to leveraging top-tier expertise to drive its ambitious growth objectives as mentioned in the company's latest newsletter for H1 2023.

About Roambee

Roambee is a supply chain visibility & intelligence provider enabling on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, order-to-cash cycles, business efficiencies, sustainability, and automating logistics with Roambee's real-time insights & foresights. More than 50 of them are the top 100 global companies in the Pharma, Food, Electronics, Chemicals, Automotive, Packaging & Containers, and Logistics sectors. Roambee's innovative AI-powered platform, and end-to-end monitoring solutions, deliver reliable business signals built on item-level, firsthand IoT sensor data and non-sensor inputs. The outcome is 70% better multimodal ETAs, OTIF deliveries, 80%+ cold chain compliance, and more, including 4X+ ROI on supply chain asset performance.

For more information, visit Roambee.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Susana Leiser
Warner Communications for Roambee
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 786-403-8393

SOURCE Roambee

Also from this source

Roambee's AI-Powered Supply Chain Visibility Platform Revolutionizes the Food Industry, Enhancing Food Safety, Traceability, and Quality

Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Recognizes Roambee With Award For "Best AI-based Solution For Supply Chain"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.