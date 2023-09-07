Silicon Valley Luminary, George de Urioste, Joins Roambee's Board of Directors to Drive Ambitious Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roambee, the global supply chain visibility and intelligence provider, proudly announces the appointment of George de Urioste as the newest member of its Board of Directors. This strategic move is poised to amplify the company's trajectory as a leader in the supply chain technology space.

Silicon Valley Luminary George de Urioste Joins Roambee's Board

de Urioste's illustrious career, spanning over three decades, is a testament to his profound expertise in finance and operational leadership, coupled with his strategic insights. His exceptional background positions him as a catalyst for Roambee's ambitious growth plans. With a history of pivotal roles, including CFO, COO, and board positions, at various public and private enterprises, de Urioste has consistently demonstrated his ability to guide companies through transformative phases. He has navigated an impressive track record of IPOs, substantial M&A deals, and capital-raising ventures, amounting to over $½ billion.

de Urioste's profound influence extends far beyond the boardroom. His Hispanic heritage, coupled with his unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion, harmoniously aligns with Roambee's core values of inclusivity and innovation. de Urioste's appointment reaffirms Roambee's dedication to fostering a diverse and empowering work environment that mirrors the broader world.

In response to his recent appointment, George de Urioste stated, "I am thrilled to join Roambee's dynamic team at this crucial juncture. Roambee's commitment to innovation and its relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional value align perfectly with the principles that have guided my career. I eagerly look forward to contributing my expertise in steering Roambee's ambitious growth and shaping its strategic evolution."

Sanjay Sharma, CEO at Roambee, emphasized the value of de Urioste's addition, stating, "George's appointment significantly enhances our board's collective expertise and strategic vision. His impressive background in finance, coupled with his track record of navigating growth and transformation, aligns seamlessly with Roambee's ambitions. We are excited to tap into George's unique insights and experiences as we chart our course to enable the autonomous supply chain."

Roambee continues to redefine the landscape of supply chain intelligence through pioneering solutions that empower businesses across industries. de Urioste's appointment to the board serves as a testament to Roambee's steadfast commitment to leveraging top-tier expertise to drive its ambitious growth objectives as mentioned in the company's latest newsletter for H1 2023.

