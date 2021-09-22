Roambee Named a Winner of FDA's New Era of Smarter Food Safety Low- or No-Cost Tech-Enabled Traceability Challenge

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-time supply chain visibility provider Roambee has been named a winner of the Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) "New Era of Smarter Food Safety Low- or No-Cost Tech-Enabled Traceability Challenge;" just one of 12 companies selected out of 90 applicants. Roambee submitted its "Smart Food with IoT" concept as the overall consortia lead with Wiliot https://www.wiliot.com/ and GSM . Roambee's VP of Product Marketing and Strategy, Scott Hurley, will be presenting the team's winning solution alongside other top performers in the "Food Traceability Winner's Webinar" at 11:00am EDT on Tuesday, September 28; click here to learn more and sign up to attend.

Launched as part of the America COMPETES Reauthorization Act of 2010 (COMPETES Act), the goal of the FDA's New Era of Smarter Food Safety initiative is to achieve end-to-end traceability throughout the food safety system - in other words, from "farm to fork."

"The farm-to-fork concept is currently a very manually administrative processes, with lots of expensive and slow paperwork and a low level of trust requiring many checks, particularly cross border," notes Scott Hurley, VP of Product Marketing and Strategy, Roambee. "The solution we designed with Wiliot and GSM will realize the "Food Traceability Cloud," dramatically improving the process, thus reducing costs, increasing food safety and enabling more global trade. We are honored our submission was chosen as a winner of the FDA's Traceability Challenge and look forward to presenting our work on the September 28th webinar."

A Silicon Valley-based firm with its $18M+ of series B1 funding announced in March 2021 and two recent acquisitions, Roambee is providing real-time intelligence through its innovative visibility platform together with active monitoring sensors. This actionable firsthand location and condition intelligence provides early warning in food processing and transport.

"GSM is providing end-to-end systems integration and developing the food traceability specific software that will run on top of the Roambee service, using a combination of cloud and blockchain technology to enable traceability of food treatment, such as feeds, fertilizers and veterinary treatments," said Andrew Bird, CEO of GSM. "We are a leading digital transformation technology and innovation incubation company, proud to serve as the overall visionaries behind the solution that earned the FDA's recognition in the Traceability Challenge."

The Wiliot Platform combines cloud services and IoT Pixels, tiny computing elements that power themselves by harvesting radio frequency energy. Wiliot is the consortia lead for providing traceability of animals and crops from the farm, using its cloud-based platform, integrated with Roambee, and its innovative IoT Pixel tags, which provide both location and sensing traceability. Wiliot received $200M of Series C funding led by Softbank in July 2021.

Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, sustainability, and automating logistics with Roambee's real-time insights & foresights. More than 50 of them are among the top 100 global companies in the Pharma, Food, Electronics, Chemicals, Automotive, Packaging & Containers, and Logistics sectors. Roambee's innovative AI-powered platform, and end-to-end monitoring solutions, deliver curated and highly accurate supply chain signals built on item-level, firsthand IoT sensor data and non-sensor inputs. The outcome is better multimodal ETAs, OTIF deliveries, 80%+ cold chain compliance, and more, including 4X+ ROI on supply chain assets by optimizing utilization and inventory levels. Gartner identifies Roambee as one of the 9 global supply chain technology companies in "2021 Gartner Tracking and Monitoring Business Process Context: Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transposition Visibility Platforms." Visit www.roambee.com.



