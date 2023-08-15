Roambee's AI-Powered Supply Chain Visibility Platform Revolutionizes the Food Industry, Enhancing Food Safety, Traceability, and Quality

One of the world's largest chocolatiers achieved a 1.5X cold chain compliance boost with Roambee's AI-Powered Supply Chain Intelligence Platform within 12 months

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roambee, the global real-time supply chain visibility and intelligence provider, is at the forefront of the food industry revolution with its Supply Chain Intelligence Platform. Built on highly accurate sensor data analytics and paired with AI-powered prediction and decision support, Roambee's technology enables companies to predict quality compliance of shipments many days before arrival at distribution centers or at stores, ensuring transparency & efficiency from farm to fork.

Roambee's AI-Powered Supply Chain Intelligence for the Food Industry

Roambee's AI-Powered Supply Chain Intelligence Platform for food cold chains enabled a remarkable transformation for one of the world's largest chocolatiers. Within just 12 months, their cold chain compliance skyrocketed 1.5 times, from 59% to more than 85%. This achievement was made possible by analyzing real-time conditions both inside and outside reefer containers across various lanes throughout the year. Among 93 lanes, Roambee's AI utilized sensor input, including location, temperature, humidity, and more, to identify the top 20 lanes responsible for over 60% of temperature and humidity breaches. By prioritizing investment on premium transport models for these 20 lanes instead of all, the company saved millions of dollars.

Despite global supply chain disruptions in recent years, this chocolatier experienced its highest revenue growth in its 100-year history. The company identified new ways to create a more resilient supply chain that ensure availability of top-quality product on shelf. Using first-hand sensor driven signals the company was able to enhance its ability to deliver 26 million pounds of candy every year without compromising the quality of each delectable treat, detect anomalies in its supply chain operations and better forecast cold chain compliance by lane, by transport partner and season.

"Roambee's cutting-edge technology recognizes the importance of maintaining optimal conditions during the transportation of food and beverages. Beyond the time-sensitive nature of these shipments, the susceptibility to contamination and the need for uncompromised quality are paramount. By providing real-time visibility and intelligent insights into the location and condition of food, Roambee not only enhances quality of delivery in the food industry, but also facilitates traceability, ensuring the origin of the product can be easily determined. Moreover, it fortifies food safety measures, promotes sustainability, and, most importantly, elevates the overall quality of food products," said Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Roambee.

With the increasing complexity and unpredictability of global supply chains, more food producers and suppliers are harnessing AI data to move to an intelligent supply chain to predict fluctuations in supply and demand, and make more effective real-time decisions. Roambee is at the center of this paradigm shift with its AI-powered platform, built on invaluable first-hand information sourced from IoT sensors. Leveraging this wealth of data, Roambee's platform can make KPI predictions that are 100 times more accurate than existing AI solutions in supply chain.

About Roambee

Roambee is a supply chain visibility & intelligence provider enabling on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, order-to-cash cycles, business efficiencies, sustainability, and automating logistics with Roambee's real-time insights & foresights. More than 50 of them are the top 100 global companies in the Pharma, Food, Electronics, Chemicals, Automotive, Packaging & Containers, and Logistics sectors. Roambee's innovative AI-powered platform, and end-to-end monitoring solutions, deliver reliable business signals built on item-level, firsthand IoT sensor data and non-sensor inputs. The outcome is 70% better multimodal ETAs, OTIF deliveries, 80%+ cold chain compliance, and more, including 4X+ ROI on supply chain asset performance.

SOURCE Roambee