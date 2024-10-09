Roamly and National Insurance Inspection Services Partner to Launch New Inspection Tool, Combat $306B Insurance Fraud Problem

Innovative Inspection Tool Will Ensure Better Accuracy and Faster Claim Payouts, Keeping Costs Fair for Good Actors.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roamly, a leading digital insurance platform, today announced a partnership with National Insurance Inspection Services (NIIS) to streamline claims processing through the implementation of a cutting-edge pre-loss inspection tool for recreational vehicles. This collaboration will expedite legitimate claims and enhance the overall policyholder experience.

"We're excited to partner with NIIS on this important initiative," said Jeff Cavins, CEO of Roamly. "More than a third of Americans admit to exaggerating damages on their claims. Until now, there's never been a reliable way for the insurance industry to protect itself. Our innovative technology represents a fresh approach: it's a departure from the industry's usual tactics of raising rates or restricting coverage - practices that are widespread but often leave consumers frustrated and underserved."

How Pre-Loss Inspections Accelerate Claims Processing

Roamly policyholders in the recreational vehicle (RV) market can now opt-in to the self-inspection option immediately upon purchasing a policy and complete an e-survey provided by NIIS to document the condition of their new RV. This process provides an accurate depiction of the pre-loss condition of the vehicle, aiding risk assessment and ensuring faster compensation for legitimate claims.

In a world where the attention economy is increasingly strained, customers are seeking faster, more efficient insurance services. The new tool addresses this demand by providing a more streamlined claims process, reducing processing times.

"Insurance should provide peace of mind and quick support when needed," said NIIS President, Curtis Goldsborough. "We've proven the value of self-inspection in the property insurance space. Through this partnership with Roamly, we're excited to bring this same value to the world of auto insurance."

How Insurance Fraud is Driving Up Consumer Costs

The partnership comes at a crucial time when insurance costs are at an all-time high. According to the Insurance Information Institute, insurance fraud costs the average U.S. family between $400 and $700 per year in increased premiums. This partnership aims to address the issue by predicting and preventing fraud, ultimately lowering premiums for good actors.

The new policyholder e-survey will initially serve RV owners, but has the potential to expand to standard passenger auto insurance across all Roamly partnerships in the future.

Roamly and NIIS are confident that over time this approach will not only speed up claim payouts for policyholders but also create a more transparent and efficient insurance ecosystem.

About Roamly

Roamly, owned by The Outdoorsy Group, is the first API-enabled, digital insurance platform with an embedded offering that brings RV insurance to make owners' vehicles 'rent ready.' Roamly provides a suite of unique digital insurance products that eliminate the commercial use exclusion clause that prohibits online renting activity. Roamly underpins outdoorsy.com and allows other peer-to-peer marketplaces to embed professional and personal insurance products – such as rental insurance, trip and travel insurance, and protections such as weather and roadside assistance – directly to customers through simple booking flows. For more information, visit www.roamly.com.

About National Insurance Inspection Services (NIIS)

National Insurance Inspection Services is a leading provider of self-inspection technology in the property insurance industry. With over 40 years of inspection experience and millions of inspections completed, NIIS partners with many of the nation's top insurance carriers on their self-inspection initiatives. To learn more, please visit https://www.nationalis.com.

