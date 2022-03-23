Roamly Launches Nationwide Pet Insurance Product

"Since Outdoorsy's inception in 2014, we've noticed a glaring disparity in the amount of Outdoorsy guests opting to hit the road with their pets and the percentage of those pets who are covered by insurance," says Roamly's Chief Insurance Officer Aaron Ammar, noting that more than 78% of Americans opt to travel with their pets each year, while a 2021 Milliman report estimates only 2% of pets are currently insured.

"Our new Pet Insurance product helps travelers enjoy peace of mind when bringing their pets along for the ride, knowing they have coverage as they wander," says Ammar.

Roamly is now unlocking the ability for American pet owners to purchase the right insurance for their pets. More information on the pet insurance product offered through Roamly can be found online at roamly.com/pet-insurance .

According to the most recent RV Industry Association survey, 72 million Americans plan to go RVing over the next year, up from 61 million in 2020. As the number of Americans hitting the road continues to grow, so does the number of travelers taking their four-legged friends on the road with them — and the travel industry is responding by making more accommodations for pet owners.

Starting today, pet insurance offered through Roamly will be marketed to Outdoorsy customers as well as all U.S. pet owners, allowing both Outdoorsy guests and hosts to put in place insurance that covers their pets for illnesses, accidents, dental diseases, and behavioral issues.

"Before we founded Outdoorsy, my co-founder Jen Young and I hit the road in an Airstream with our cockapoo puppy, Lucy, and we've taken her on every road trip since," says Outdoorsy's Co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins. "One of our goals in starting Outdoorsy was to make the road trip experience as stress-free as possible for all guests. Through Roamly, we've been able to bring a product to market that helps insure travelers and now we're thrilled to be able to help them look after the wellbeing of their most loyal companions — their pets."

Through the Roamly Pet Insurance program, pet parents can select plans for dogs and cats that includes coverage for exam fees, diagnostics, and treatments for accidents, illnesses, cancer, hereditary conditions, behavioral issues and dental disease. Pet parents can also add preventive care coverage for an additional cost to help cover pet care necessities such as vaccines, flea, tick and heartworm medication, and dental cleanings. Other coverage offerings include wellness exams and screenings.

The new Roamly Pet Insurance program is available for new and existing Outdoorsy RV owners and renters and Roamly customers in all states. Interested pet parents can enroll here.

This new addition to Roamly's suite of product offerings comes after the insurtech's parent company, Outdoorsy Holdings, received $125M in fresh funding last June to accelerate the company's product innovation and international expansion. In January, Roamly announced it had completed an insurance integration with Wheelbase, the RV industry's most powerful professional software product for fleet operators. In February, the insurtech announced it had booked $40 million in premium in the past year.

About Roamly

Roamly Insurance Group (Roamly) is the first full stack insurtech for enthusiasts with an embedded offering, unlocking RV insurance to make owners' vehicles 'rent ready.' Roamly provides unique digital insurance products that eliminate the commercial use exclusion clause that prohibits online renting activity. Our insurance provides the clarity that owners need to ensure their vehicles are affirmatively allowed to be rented on platforms like Outdoorsy. For more information, visit www.roamly.com .

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the most trusted on-demand RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have offices worldwide in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and travel while we empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits. For more information, visit www.outdoorsy.com.

