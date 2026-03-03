Roamly Named Exclusive Insurance Partner for Trader Interactive, Powering Embedded Coverage Across RV Trader, Cycle Trader, and Boatmart

First-of-its-kind Agentic AI integration brings seamless insurance quoting directly into the world's largest lifestyle vehicle marketplaces

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. and AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive , the leading marketplace network for lifestyle vehicles including RV Trader , Cycle Trader , and Boatmart , today announced Roamly as its exclusive insurance partner across its portfolio of digital marketplaces.

Through a phased rollout, Roamly's AI-powered insurance platform will be embedded directly into the buyer journey, allowing consumers to receive insurance quotes seamlessly during the vehicle discovery process, eliminating the need to navigate away from the marketplace to secure coverage.

This collaboration marks one of the first large-scale applications of Agentic AI within the recreational vehicle and powersports category. By embedding Roamly's technology natively within Trader Interactive's ecosystem, buyers can now move from "searching" to "covered" within a single, connected digital experience.

Historically, securing insurance for recreational vehicles has been a fragmented and manual process, often introducing delays at the most critical moment in the transaction. By removing this friction, Trader Interactive and Roamly are streamlining the path to ownership and helping both buyers and sellers transact with greater confidence.

"At Trader Interactive, we're focused on supporting enthusiasts not just in finding their next vehicle, but in confidently owning and enjoying it long after the purchase," said Jake Barron, VP of Consumer Revenue at Trader Interactive. "By integrating Roamly's insurance experience directly into RV Trader , Cycle Trader , and Boatmart , we're evolving from a marketplace into a more connected ownership ecosystem, one that brings discovery, protection, and long-term support together in a single, trusted experience."

"We are using AI and technology to remove the typical friction traditional insurance has created," said Brad Simmons, General Manager at Roamly. "By the time a customer has completed their research and is ready to buy, they are now just one click away from being fully insured and ready to drive off the lot."

Beyond convenience, the partnership unlocks additional value for owners. Roamly's proprietary insurance products are designed to support participation in peer-to-peer rental platforms without voiding coverage, helping transform recreational vehicles from static assets into potential income-generating investments.

This exclusive integration reinforces Trader Interactive's broader strategy to expand embedded financial services across its marketplaces, creating a more complete ownership journey that extends beyond vehicle discovery.

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive is the leading digital marketplace company serving buyers and sellers of specialty vehicles, including RVs, motorcycles, boats, and powersports equipment. Its portfolio includes category-leading brands such as RV Trader , Cycle Trader , and Boatmart , connecting millions of lifestyle enthusiasts with dealers and private sellers nationwide. Through innovative technology, data-driven insights, and integrated consumer services, Trader Interactive powers a more efficient and trusted marketplace experience.

Learn more at www.traderinteractive.com .

About Roamly

Roamly is a leading provider of innovative, specialty insurance solutions purpose-built for the modern mobility and marketplace travel economy. As a Lloyd's Coverholder and AI-first insurance innovator, Roamly delivers a robust platform, deep carrier partnerships, and an expanding ecosystem that empowers consumers, professional fleet owners, and marketplaces to unlock new revenue streams while reducing risk. Its technology harnesses AI, advanced automation, and embedded distribution to power tailored coverages for recreational vehicles, carsharing, and emerging mobility models.

Learn more at www.roamly.com .

SOURCE Trader Interactive