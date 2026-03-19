Roanwell Corporation Partners with United Security Inc. to Introduce TALON-PTT™, AI-Powered Breakthrough in High-Noise Communications

New tactical push-to-talk device isolates speech and filters ambient noise to deliver reliable communication in mission-critical environments.

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roanwell Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of terminal voice communication equipment, today announced a strategic partnership with United Security Inc. (USI), an integrated security firm, to launch TALON-PTT™, an artificial intelligence-powered push-to-talk communication device designed to deliver clear voice transmission in high-noise operational environments.

Roanwell and USI unveil TALON-PTT™, an AI breakthrough for clear communication in high-noise settings. Post this Talon-PPT

The Tactical Audio Link for Operational Noise Filtering (TALON-PTT) leverages AI-driven signal processing to isolate a speaker's voice and eliminate background noise, ensuring clear, reliable communication in high-noise environments where safety and mission-critical decisions depend on it.

Designed to be compact and durable, TALON-PTT is built for security, military, emergency response, and industrial applications, where engines, crowds, alarms, and other ambient noise can compromise traditional communication systems.

The partnership and product offering will be aligned under USI Integrated Solutions, the company's division specializing in advanced security technologies and integrated protection platforms. TALON-PTT will be featured at ISC West 2026 in the Emerging Technology section at Booth 35091B. Visit the booth for a live demonstration, or go to www.roanwell.com for full specifications.

"TALON-PTT represents a meaningful advancement in practical communication performance and supports our continued expansion into security technology solutions," said Christine A. Gelatt, Chairman & Chief Finance Officer of United Security Inc. "When teams can hear instructions clearly, they can act faster, make better decisions and operate with greater confidence — particularly in high-risk or high-distraction environments."

The partnership sees broad potential across industries and environments that require clear communication including healthcare, higher education, large event venues, transportation, logistics, and security operations.

"TALON-PTT was engineered for demanding environments," said Matt Steinbroner, owner and operator of Roanwell Corporation. "The device is glove-friendly, waterproof and built to military durability standards, while still integrating easily into existing radio and headset systems."

By reducing background noise and communication interference, TALON-PTT is designed to help lower the risk of miscommunication, reduce operator fatigue and limit exposure to harmful noise levels.

The device features low-latency AI signal processing (under 20 milliseconds) and adjustable noise-filtering levels, allowing users to tailor performance based on operational conditions.

Designed for portability and field durability, TALON-PTT measures approximately 2.5 inches wide, 4.25 inches long and 1 inch high and operates on AAA batteries with up to 72 hours of runtime. The device integrates through LEMO audio ports, with adapter options available for compatibility with a wide range of communication systems.

About Roanwell Corporation

Roanwell Corporation designs and manufactures rugged communication devices made in the USA. The company is owned and operated by Matt Steinbroner. Learn more at www.roanwell.com.

About United Security, Inc.

United Security, Inc. (USI) is a security solutions provider delivering integrated protection across personnel, technology, and cybersecurity. Founded in 1992, the company supports organizations across the United States with programs designed to protect people, property, and critical information. USI combines trained security professionals with advanced security technology and cyber intelligence to address risk across both physical and digital environments. United Security is a certified women owned business. More information can be found at www.usisecurity.com.

SOURCE United Security, Inc.