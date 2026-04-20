RoarFun™ Unveils ROF: Immersive Tourism Platform for America's 250th Celebration

ROF™ Tourism entertainment platform helps states stand out with interactive experiences that bring their identity, history, and landscapes to life

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, RoarFun™ today unveiled ROF™, a compact immersive platform powered by advanced simulators, designed to help states stand out at major national events.

ROF™ visualization created by RoarFun™, demonstrating how destinations can be transformed into immersive flight experiences using advanced simulators. The visual showcases how visitors experience real-world landscapes and branded environments during large-scale events such as America 250. This modular technology allows states to turn geography into interactive storytelling and motion. A visitor engages with a ROF™ immersive flight simulator during a live event. RoarFun™ provides compact, high-impact flight simulator rental solutions designed for high-traffic public activations, enabling brands and tourism boards to drive engagement and visitor interaction.

ROF empowers tourism boards to translate landscapes, history, and identity into immersive journeys—from iconic locations to defining moments. By transforming geography, history, and identity into interactive experiences, ROF lets visitors actively explore destinations rather than simply observe them. The platform is designed with activations like the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington in mind, where all 50 states will present their identity to millions of visitors.

Origin of the ROF Tourism Platform

"The idea behind adapting ROF for tourism was born during my visit to the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, D.C., where I observed how U.S. states compete side by side for visitors' attention," says company CEO Victor Goldobin. "Many stands relied on visuals and printed materials. The opportunity became clear: what if visitors could experience those states?"

Over the following year, RoarFun™ developed a dedicated version of the ROF platform tailored for tourism. The upcoming America 250 celebrations are the perfect moment to unveil this concept—enabling states to transform their landscapes and history into interactive experiences designed to inspire travel.

One Concept, Universal Access

ROF is designed to help states present immersive experiences during national celebrations. Imagine Formula-style racing inspired by Texas' motorsport heritage, coastal aviation along California's shoreline, or mountain flight paths over Colorado's peaks.

The platform is engineered for broad public engagement, offering intuitive controls that make the thrill of discovery accessible to visitors of all ages and skill levels. Instead of passively consuming content, visitors become participants, navigating landscapes that define a state's character.

Case Study: West Virginia as a Living Landscape

To demonstrate ROF's potential, RoarFun™ takes West Virginia—a state rich in dramatic terrain and aviation history.

The Legacy: The historic flight of West Virginia native Chuck Yeager was brought to life. Through ROF, visitors can pilot the Bell X-1 "Glamorous Glennis" and break the sound barrier.

The historic flight of West Virginia native Chuck Yeager was brought to life. Through ROF, visitors can pilot the Bell X-1 "Glamorous Glennis" and break the sound barrier. The Motion: Using real terrain data, a driving experience inspired by the state's natural landscape was designed. Visitors race through digitally recreated hills, experiencing geography as motion rather than a static map.

This combination of geography and storytelling turns a state's history into a visceral, emotional experience that drives curiosity and travel intent.

A Flexible Platform Designed for Impact

ROF is a modular system that allows tourism organizations to integrate custom liveries, branded billboards, and visual elements directly into the environment. Experiences can be deployed in compact spaces from 5×5 ft, both indoors and outdoors, using standard power. RoarFun™ prioritizes universal access; the hardware and software are designed to accommodate diverse physical needs, ensuring immersive journeys are inclusive of all guests, regardless of mobility.

With operational warehouses on both coasts and experience in complex deployments like Hawaii Island, RoarFun™ supports events nationwide. Beyond America 250, virtual assets can be delivered globally—from international exhibitions to U.S. embassies—allowing states to promote their identity through immersive storytelling.

For more visuals and details visit America 250 interactive experience page.

About RoarFun™

RoarFun™ is a technology company transforming entertainment through immersive experiences. With more than a decade of experience across Europe and the USA, RoarFun™ bridges technology, marketing, and storytelling to create unforgettable experiences that inspire audiences of every age.

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Bako

Event Director

[email protected]

+1 (202) 836-6366

SOURCE RoarFun™