Rob Rayl named Chief Development Officer and Chief Operating Officer of debra of America

Rob brings 25 years of health care industry experience driving unparalleled revenue growth across the medical device, biotechnology, diagnostics, and wound care markets. While President, US at Molnlycke Health Care, Rob delivered double digit sales growth every year and positioned the company for a sustainable leadership position in Wound Care Dressings, Pressure Injury Prevention (PIP), and Infection Control. Rob is a proven leader and his relationships and credibility in the Wound Care market will help debra of America increase EB awareness and support across the country. Rob has been an active board member at debra since 2014 and was elected Vice Chair in 2017.

"I believe in debra of America's mission to improve the lives of all people living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). I have been inspired by the EB community since 2010 and I will work tirelessly to raise awareness and funding for the 'worst disease you've never heard of.' Joining this fight is an honor and a privilege, and my hope is to one day celebrate a cure for this painful, expensive, and debilitating connective tissue disorder. To learn more about how you can help us fight EB, please email [email protected]," said Rayl.

Rob holds an Executive MBA in Leadership from the University of Georgia, Terry College of Business, a BS in Marketing Management from Valparaiso University, and a Certificate in Leadership from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. Rob assumed his new role on August 1, 2020 and he and his family will remain in Duluth, Georgia.

ABOUT DEBRA OF AMERICA

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association of America (debra of America) was founded in 1980 and is the only national nonprofit dedicated to funding research and providing free services and programs for those with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) — "The Worst Disease You've Never Heard Of." debra of America is dedicated to finding a cure for EB, which affects 1 out of every 20,000 live births in the United States.

Contact: Nelta Sanon

917-968-8960

[email protected]

