Robard Launches Biocare2™

News provided by

Robard Corporation

Jan 07, 2026, 11:44 ET

Addressing the Nutritional Gap as Appetite Returns and Metabolism Shifts After Stopping GLP-1 Use

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As individuals move beyond GLP-1 use, a new challenge has emerged: supporting nutrition and metabolic health as appetite returns. Today, Robard, a leader in medically guided nutrition and weight management solutions, announced the launch of Biocare2, a science-backed dietary beverage designed to support appetite control, lean muscle maintenance and metabolic health during a critical transition period in weight management.

Biocare2™ is Robard’s science-backed nutritional beverage designed to support appetite control, lean muscle maintenance, and metabolic health as individuals transition beyond GLP-1 use.
Biocare2™ is Robard’s science-backed nutritional beverage designed to support appetite control, lean muscle maintenance, and metabolic health as individuals transition beyond GLP-1 use.
As appetite returns after GLP-1 use, Biocare2™ helps bridge the nutritional gap with high-protein, fiber-rich support for long-term weight management and metabolic health.
As appetite returns after GLP-1 use, Biocare2™ helps bridge the nutritional gap with high-protein, fiber-rich support for long-term weight management and metabolic health.
Biocare2™ delivers 30g of protein, fiber, probiotics, and essential nutrients in a convenient beverage designed for the post-GLP-1 phase of weight management.
Biocare2™ delivers 30g of protein, fiber, probiotics, and essential nutrients in a convenient beverage designed for the post-GLP-1 phase of weight management.
Biocare2™ is Robard’s science-backed nutritional beverage designed to support appetite control, lean muscle maintenance, and metabolic health as individuals transition beyond GLP-1 use. As appetite returns after GLP-1 use, Biocare2™ helps bridge the nutritional gap with high-protein, fiber-rich support for long-term weight management and metabolic health. Biocare2™ delivers 30g of protein, fiber, probiotics, and essential nutrients in a convenient beverage designed for the post-GLP-1 phase of weight management.

While GLP-1 medications play an important role in weight management, many individuals face new challenges as they move beyond use, including returning hunger and concerns about sustaining weight loss results. Biocare2 was developed to support this period by providing high-protein, fiber-rich nutrition that promotes satiety, preserves lean muscle mass and supports digestive and metabolic health as part of a balanced lifestyle.

Each serving of Biocare2 delivers 30 grams of high-quality protein and 9 to 11 grams of dietary fiber (varies by flavor), along with 26 essential vitamins and minerals, probiotics, creatine, and clinically studied botanical ingredients. The formula is designed using an evidence-informed approach to help support fullness, energy utilization and muscle maintenance while fitting seamlessly into daily routines.

"Biocare2 was created in response to what we're seeing in real-world use of GLP-1 medications," said Mario Testa, Vice President of Sales at Robard. "While our original Biocare product is formulated to support individuals during active GLP-1 use—particularly around nutrition and digestive comfort (side effects)—Biocare2 is designed to support the transition and long-term phase, when appetite returns and sustaining results becomes the priority."

Biocare2 expands the Biocare portfolio with a clear, stage-based nutrition strategy. Biocare is formulated to support nutritional needs during active GLP-1 use, while Biocare2 is designed to support appetite control, metabolic health and lean muscle maintenance during the transition and long-term phase of weight management.

Biocare2 is available in Chocolate, Caramel, Mocha, and Vanilla, as well as a Variety Pack for first-time users. The product is manufactured in the United States in FDA-registered facilities and labeled in compliance with FDA dietary supplement regulations.

For more information about Biocare2 visit https://biocarenutrition.com/pages/biocare2

About Robard

Robard is a pioneer in medically guided nutrition and weight management programs, offering evidence-informed solutions for healthcare providers and individuals seeking sustainable health outcomes. With decades of experience, Robard continues to innovate at the intersection of nutrition science, clinical insight, and patient support.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Robard Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

BIOCARE NUTRITION LAUNCHES AT SELECT HY-VEE LOCATIONS

BIOCARE NUTRITION LAUNCHES AT SELECT HY-VEE LOCATIONS

Biocare Nutrition, the premium wellness brand redefining functional protein and digestive support, is now available at select Hy-Vee supermarket...

ROBARD CORPORATION UNVEILS REFORMULATED BIOCARE: NOW WITH 30 GRAMS OF HIGH QUALITY PROTEIN FOR GLP-1 WEIGHT LOSS PATIENTS

Robard Corporation, a trusted leader in scientifically designed nutrition products for the medical weight management community since 1976, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Supplementary Medicine

Supplementary Medicine

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics