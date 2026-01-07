Robard Launches Biocare2™

While GLP-1 medications play an important role in weight management, many individuals face new challenges as they move beyond use, including returning hunger and concerns about sustaining weight loss results. Biocare2 was developed to support this period by providing high-protein, fiber-rich nutrition that promotes satiety, preserves lean muscle mass and supports digestive and metabolic health as part of a balanced lifestyle.

Each serving of Biocare2 delivers 30 grams of high-quality protein and 9 to 11 grams of dietary fiber (varies by flavor), along with 26 essential vitamins and minerals, probiotics, creatine, and clinically studied botanical ingredients. The formula is designed using an evidence-informed approach to help support fullness, energy utilization and muscle maintenance while fitting seamlessly into daily routines.

"Biocare2 was created in response to what we're seeing in real-world use of GLP-1 medications," said Mario Testa, Vice President of Sales at Robard. "While our original Biocare product is formulated to support individuals during active GLP-1 use—particularly around nutrition and digestive comfort (side effects)—Biocare2 is designed to support the transition and long-term phase, when appetite returns and sustaining results becomes the priority."

Biocare2 expands the Biocare portfolio with a clear, stage-based nutrition strategy. Biocare is formulated to support nutritional needs during active GLP-1 use, while Biocare2 is designed to support appetite control, metabolic health and lean muscle maintenance during the transition and long-term phase of weight management.

Biocare2 is available in Chocolate, Caramel, Mocha, and Vanilla, as well as a Variety Pack for first-time users. The product is manufactured in the United States in FDA-registered facilities and labeled in compliance with FDA dietary supplement regulations.

For more information about Biocare2 visit https://biocarenutrition.com/pages/biocare2

About Robard

Robard is a pioneer in medically guided nutrition and weight management programs, offering evidence-informed solutions for healthcare providers and individuals seeking sustainable health outcomes. With decades of experience, Robard continues to innovate at the intersection of nutrition science, clinical insight, and patient support.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

