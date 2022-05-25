Robb Elementary and Supporting Our School Communities in Need

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Texas' Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District yesterday. At RethinkFirst, we focus every day on improving the well-being and safety of children and we pray that parents, educators, and politicians can come together to put an end to gun violence in our schools and our communities.

We send our deepest condolences and love to the Uvalde community and will do everything in our power to support every educator and every child impacted during these difficult times. Accordingly, we are providing a trauma toolkit for all school communities to access through our RethinkEd solution.