Robbie Cabral's BenjiLock Continues to Impress -- Winning 2021 TWICE PICKS Award

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since Robbie Cabral walked into the set of ABC's Shark Tank, his life changed. Upon pitching his innovative fingerprint technology for personal security locks, Kevin O'Leary ("Mr. Wonderful") was hooked. Partnering with a seasoned investor such as Kevin has allowed Robbie Cabral to take his purpose-driven ideas for BenjiLock and bring them to fruition. Since then, BenjiLock has harnessed a handful of accolades and awards for its unique and trendsetting products that have redefined the market of personal security.

Robbie Cabral, inventor, founder and CEO of BenjiLock, is the winner of the 2021 TWICE PICKS Award for innovation for its latest creation, the BenjiLock Fingerprint Bike Lock.

BenjiLock's latest creation, BenjiLock Fingerprint Bike Lock, has recently won the 2021 TWICE PICKS Award for innovation. In response to the thrilling news of their latest award, Robbie Cabral and Kevin O'Leary sat down for a joint interview with Smartbrief and TWICE correspondent Jaimie Sorcher to discuss the bike lock that changed everything and the journey that O'Leary describes as "The Essence of the American Dream." Watch the interview here.

The BenjiLock Fingerprint Bike Lock is the first device of its kind to personalize the security of one's bicycle with hybrid technology by using a simple fingerprint. Sleek, easy to use, and customized for up to 10 fingerprints, the BenjiLock Bike Lock is the personal security device that is sweeping the nation. In 2020, the United States began to face a bike shortage due to the sudden uprising of outdoor activity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the current times, more individuals are currently commuting to work or traveling by bicycle. Before this boom, over two million bikes were stolen every year due to no locks or poor-quality locks. BenjiLock takes the stress and headache out of securing one's possessions and replaces them with innovation and peace of mind. Praised by Kevin O'Leary on QVC last month, BenjiLock is a product that defines a new wave of innovation for the present generation. Now a winner of the 2021 TWICE PICK Award, amongst various CES innovation awards, BenjiLock is leading the way for a more personalized home, mobile, and on-the-go security.

In addition to the awards, BenjiLock is supporting TEDMonterey: The Case for Optimism this week with an in-kind donation.

To learn more about, Robbie Cabral and BenjiLock, please visit BenjiLock.com.

#BenjiLock

#TEDMonterey

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. Featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company, catapulting BenjiLock's potential and success by securing a licensing partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations and makers of BRINKS locks. Through this strategic partnership, BenjiLock was able to utilize the 30+ years of experience of Hampton Products International to further its production and manufacturing, escalating the brand to unprecedented levels. Today, BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation of padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand new line of smart home door locks.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Linkedin.

Related Images

robbie-cabral-founder-ceo-of.jpg

Robbie Cabral, Founder & CEO of BenjiLock

Robbie Cabral, inventor, founder and CEO of BenjiLock, is the winner of the 2021 TWICE PICKS Award for innovation for its latest creation, the BenjiLock Fingerprint Bike Lock.

SOURCE BenjiLock