Robbins LLP Reminds VHUB Stockholders of its Investigation into VenHub Global, Inc.; Contact the Firm for Information

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) to determine whether certain VenHub Global, Inc. officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. VenHub Global, Inc. operates as a provider of autonomous retail solutions, offering technology-driven smart stores and support services for automated retail operations.

On March 24, 2026, VenHub filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company disclosed that it generated total revenue of just $864,450 during FY 2025 while reporting a net loss of approximately $62.4 million.

VenHub further disclosed significant balance sheet and liquidity concerns, including total liabilities of approximately $13.9 million, a stockholders' deficit of approximately $10.3 million, and a working capital deficit of approximately $9.2 million. The Company also disclosed that its operating losses, working capital deficit, and negative cash flows from operations raised substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

In addition, VenHub stated that its cash position was not significant enough to support daily operations and that, if it could not secure additional short-term capital, it may cease operations. Following these disclosures, VenHub's stock price declined.

What Now: If you lost money in your investment of VenHub Global, Inc., submit a form for information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003

[email protected]

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP