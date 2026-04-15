Robbins LLP Urges IBRX Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in ImmunityBio, Inc. to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Class Action

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) securities between January 19, 2026 and March 25, 2026. ImmunityBio is a biotechnology company and ANKTIVA is the Company's lead biologic product.

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What is the class period? January 19, 2026 – March 25, 2026

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that ImuunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) Misled Investors Regarding its Lead Product Candidate

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendant Soon-Shiong materially overstated Anktiva's capabilities.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 24, 2026, a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding defendant Soon-Shiong's claims about Anktiva was publicized. The warning letter indicated that "the promotional communications create a misleading impression that Anktiva, a treatment for certain type of bladder cancer, can cure and even prevent all cancer." The letter articulated additional false claims made by Soon-Shiong. On this news, ImmunityBio common stock fell $1.98 per share, or 21%, to close at $7.42 per share on March 24, 2026.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against ImmunityBio, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by May 26, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP