ROBERN® DEBUTS THE STATUESQUE LIGHTED MIRROR

A SOPHISTICATED DESIGN SCALED TO IMPRESS

BRISTOL, Pa., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robern has launched the Statuesque Lighted Mirror, aptly named for its dramatic proportions, versatile placement abilities, and modern sensibility. Expanding its lit mirror category, the Statuesque Lighted Mirror is available standard as an in-stock design, but also offers an upgraded mirror with a host of customized options showcasing Robern's range of renowned bespoke services. The illumination and grand scale provide users with a full-length, natural light reflection, while the form's timeless elegance, which can be mounted portrait or landscape, creates a captivating, statement-making backdrop no matter where the Statuesque Lighted Mirror is placed.

ROBERN-Statuesque Lighted Mirror ROBERN-Statuesque Lighted Mirror

The Statuesque Lighted Mirror is a sleek, frameless 86"x44" design, its four edges bordered by a crisp, 2" wide light surround of 3000K (Kelvin) units of warm, white light for remarkable accurate color rendering of 90+ CRI. The mirror is equipped with Robern's proprietary plug-and-hang system with attached power supply, ensuring an installation and usage that is uncomplicated and will confidently support the mirror's size and weight. The Statuesque Lighted Mirror is engineered to provide flicker-free, dimmable lighting, putting the user in his or her best possible light from morning to night. Designed to operate in high humidity or damp spaces, the Statuesque Lighted Mirror is UL Certified for damp locations working well within bathroom environments.

For a more personalized design expression, Robern also offers the Statuesque Lighted Mirror with myriad custom choices:

Two Light Patterns: Customers can select the standard 2" wide framing light pattern or the Robern Glow pattern, which illuminates from behind.

Color Temperatures: Choose from 3000K or 4000K units of dimmable light.

or units of dimmable light. Two Frame Profiles: The mirror can be framed in a choice of a ½" or 1" width for further customization.

Sizes: Customers can be specify any dimension based upon personal preference.

Shapes: Four sophisticated forms – Square, Rectangle, Arch, and Pill – offer a world of design possibilities and sophisticated, whole home solutions.

Finishes: The Statuesque Lighted Mirror is available in five finishes: Chrome, Polished Nickel, Brass, Matte Black, or Matte White. The finishes are color-matched to the wide range of Kohler and KALLISTA finishes for a professional end result.

and KALLISTA finishes for a professional end result. Additional Upgrades: Many of Robern's most sought out additions, including its Night Light, Defogger, Capacitive-Touch Dimmer Control, and additional Robern lighting patterns are also available for further customization.

About ROBERN

Robern. Designed to feel beautiful.

Handcrafted in Philadelphia since 1968. Robern has become a symbol of American craftsmanship, weaving thoughtful technology and seamless design to redefine the luxury bathroom and reimagine the spaces that make us feel beautiful. At Robern, beauty isn't just seen, it's felt.

Robern, along with sister brands, Kallista plumbing, and Ann Sacks Tile & Stone, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kohler Co. and part of the company's Luxury Brands & Wellness division.

For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

KOHLER Kitchen & Bath, Energy, Golf + Resort Destinations

SOURCE Robern