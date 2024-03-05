ROBERN® UNVEILS SCULPT HANGING MIRRORS

Two Distinctive Silhouettes Optimize Design Options for Whole Home Solutions

BRISTOL, Pa., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining the Robern expansive decorative mirror category are the Arch and Pill Sculpt Hanging Mirrors. A leader in masterful bathroom retreats, Robern breaks new ground with the two new ceiling suspended mirrors that offer semi-custom choices whether addressing the need for a stylish solution to limited wall space, or finding a creative appointment to finish that unforgettable, statement-making interior. Whether placed slightly proud from a wall or floating within a room to take advantage of ganged window placements and surrounding views, the Sculpt Hanging Mirrors present sophisticated choices that are unique to today's mainstream marketplace while also addressing some of home design's more challenging applications.

Robern Pill Sculpt Mirror with Robern Rosebrook Vanity Robern Arch Sculpt Mirror with Robern Rosebrook Vanity

Constructed at the Robern, Bristol, Penn. manufacturing facility, these timeless, architectural forms add dimension and visual interest, while also offering flexible, problem-solving space solutions. The Arch Sculpt Hanging Mirror is 19-1/4"W x 33"H and the Pill Sculpt Hanging Mirror is 19-1/4"W x 40H. and are constructed from stainless steel frames that extend slightly out from the unbeveled mirrors. Complementing virtually any interior, the mirrors project a slim profile and are hung from a finish-matched, round stainless steel ceiling plate and sleek, round support that can be extended to accommodate up to 11' ceiling heights. The designs also can be specified with a Lofted Ceiling Adapter that can accommodate between 45- to 90-degree angled cathedral ceilings with ease.

The Sculpt Hanging Mirrors are engineered to operate in high humidity or damp spaces and are UL Certified for damp locations to meet the needs of bathroom environments, yet with the versatility and understated elegance to lend a touch of jewelry to any room. The mirrors are available in three Robern finishes – Polished Stainless Steel, Matte Black, or Brass – which also perfectly color-match to the wide range of Kohler and KALLISTA finishes.

About ROBERN

Robern. Designed to feel beautiful.

Handcrafted in Philadelphia since 1968. Robern has become a symbol of American craftsmanship, weaving thoughtful technology and seamless design to redefine the luxury bathroom and reimagine the spaces that make us feel beautiful. At Robern, beauty isn't just seen, it's felt.

Robern, along with sister brands, Kallista plumbing, and Ann Sacks Tile & Stone, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kohler Co. and part of the company's Luxury Brands & Wellness division.

For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

KOHLER Kitchen & Bath , Energy , Golf + Resort Destinations

SOURCE Robern