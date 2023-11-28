Robert A. James Joins CGT Staffing as Chief Diversity and Strategic Growth Officer

News provided by

CGT Staffing

28 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuGroup Technologies, LLC (dba CGT Staffing) is proud to announce the recent appointment of Robert A. James, JD, MBA, MHA, as Chief Diversity and Strategic Growth Officer. James brings decades of business, DEI and legal experience to his new role, which will expand CGT Staffing's national scope and generate greater awareness of the company's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and cultural competency, internally and in partnership with its clients.

"With Robert's guidance, we will deliver a forward-thinking model for entrepreneurial inclusionary practices, identifying exemplary candidates for our clients" said Bill Welge, President and CEO of CGT Staffing.  "Diversity is the most critical component of any workforce, encouraging dialogue, creativity, and collaboration. We are committed to helping our partners develop diverse and inclusive teams, encouraging real and measurable change for them, their workforces, and the communities they serve."

Under James' guidance, CGT Staffing will also continue to refine and expand the outreach of its sister organization, CGT Vets, a Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (SDVBE) that begins each job search with a military veteran in mind. This holistic approach to diversity will enable both organizations to deliver to their clients a significant and diverse cross section of the domestic talent pool, possessing hard and soft skills validated through prior work, training, and practical experience.

Prior to joining CGT Staffing, James served as vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion corporate strategies for Allegheny Health Network/Highmark Health, a $26B national health organization that includes one of America's largest Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers. In 2023, he was admitted to the Hall of Fame for the MDWBE Governmental Committee. He also recently completed his term on the Executive Committee of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's Advisory Council for Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities.

Mr. James holds a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center, a Master of Business and a Master of Health Administration from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Bachelor of Arts from Boston College. He also holds a certificate from Northwestern University's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program. 

About CGT Staffing
Founded in 2009, CompuGroup Technologies, LLC dba CGT Staffing is a national full-service staffing firm based in the greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

Media Contact
Harton Semple
100 Global View Drive, Warrendale, PA 15086
(800) 813-4595
[email protected]

SOURCE CGT Staffing

Also from this source

CGT Staffing Harnesses Automation to Deliver Qualified Candidates to Its Clients

CGT Staffing Harnesses Automation to Deliver Qualified Candidates to Its Clients

In the rapidly evolving landscape of talent identification and acquisition, recruitment processes have undergone a profound transformation as a...
CGT Staffing Leverages Technical Acumen for the Benefit of Its Clients

CGT Staffing Leverages Technical Acumen for the Benefit of Its Clients

The success of every organization hinges on its ability to attract and retain credible talent amid economic challenges and a competitive hiring...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.