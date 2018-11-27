Robert Almeda Promoted to Northwest Regional Sales Director At Purchasing Power®

In his new role, Almeda is responsible for strategic sales efforts directed toward benefit brokers and the targeted employer clients they represent. He is charged with building new broker segments to generate lasting business relationships representing the Purchasing Power program and its financial flexibility advantages for employees. Almeda's sales activity will be targeted to Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and the northern regions of California and Nevada.

"With extensive experience and success working directly with brokers and clients once new accounts are launched, Robert is thoroughly prepared to excel in this expanded role of nurturing and securing new business opportunities," said DeFrain. "He's looking forward to putting down new roots in the Pacific Northwest, so we're excited to support his efforts to make an impact in this part of the country. Knowing his drive and personal work ethic, I've no doubt he'll quickly prove successful in his new assignment."

Prior to his new assignment at Purchasing Power, Almeda served seven years with the company as a senior strategic account executive responsible for national accounts. In this role, he established the strategic direction and overall management of assigned accounts that proved to grow consistently each year, generating roughly $100 million in annual revenues. Among his achievements, Almeda secured and maintained 10 new business relationships managed by a top national human resources brokerage firm. Before this, Almeda served three years with Sutherland Asbill & Brennan, LLP, as a client and practice development specialist.

Almeda earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Management degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta. Additionally, he is an alumna of the Leadership Buckhead Program, a year-long post-graduate training program that focuses on helping high-potential members of the Atlanta community become stronger, more authentic leaders.

