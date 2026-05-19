Robert C. Riedl, CFA, CAIA, Joins Global Alternative Investment Management (GAIM) as Managing Director, Head of Private Capital

APPLETON, Wis., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Alternative Investment Management ("GAIM"), an alternative investment platform focused on institutional-quality private market solutions, today announced that Robert C. Riedl, CFA, CAIA, has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Private Capital.

In this role, Mr. Riedl will lead the development of GAIM's private capital platform, responsible for sourcing, evaluating, structuring, and executing private market investment opportunities across asset classes, while deepening relationships with institutional and high-net-worth investors.

Mr. Riedl brings over a decade of experience in capital markets and strategic advisory, including progressive roles at Wells Fargo Securities, as well as experience at KeyBanc Capital Markets and Piper Jaffray. He has advised financial institutions, including insurance companies, as well as select corporate clients and financial sponsors on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital raises, and public offerings. His experience includes advising fintech and insurtech companies, as well as businesses integrating technology and AI into traditional models, providing insight into evolving business models and valuation approaches. His experience spans both buy-side and sell-side engagements across private markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and a Master of Science in Finance from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

"Robert brings a strong combination of transaction experience, technical expertise, and investor perspective," said Prateek Mehrotra, Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer of GAIM. "His background advising financial institutions, corporate clients, and sponsors—along with his experience with technology-enabled business models—positions him well to lead and scale our private capital platform."

"I'm excited to join GAIM at a pivotal stage in its evolution," said Mr. Riedl. "The firm's focus on delivering differentiated access to private markets—particularly across technology-enabled and evolving business models—is highly aligned with my experience. I look forward to helping build and scale the platform and delivering compelling investment opportunities for our clients."

About Global Alternative Investment Management

GAIM is an alternative investment platform focused on providing access to private markets through direct investments, secondary market purchases, and co-investments across private equity, venture capital, private credit, real assets, and other alternative strategies. The firm provides tailored investment solutions for high-net-worth investors, foundations, and endowments. For more info see www.GlobalAlts.com.

Press & Investment Inquiries

Prateek Mehrotra, MBA, CFA, CAIA®

Managing Member, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

920.785.6009

Robert C. Riedl, CFA, CAIA®

Managing Director, Head of Private Capital

[email protected]

704.589.4068

Disclosures: GAIM relies upon the investment adviser registration of Endowment Wealth Management, Inc. ("EWM") based on certain no-action letters issued to the American Bar Association in the past. The activities of GAIM's investment advisory activities are subject to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the rules thereunder and is subject to examination by the Securities and Exchange Commission. EWM and its representatives are in compliance with the current registration filing requirements imposed upon SEC-registered investment advisors.

SOURCE Global Alternative Investment Management LLC