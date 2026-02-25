ROBERT CULLINS NAMED GLOBAL CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ILLVA SARONNO

SARONNO, Italy, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illva Saronno, owner of the iconic Disaronno – the world's favorite Italian liqueur - Tia Maria, Engine Gin and Sagamore Rye Whiskey, announces the appointment of Robert Cullins to Global Chief Commercial Officer.

Effective April 1st, Robert Cullins, currently Executive VP Americas and CEO of Disaronno International LLC, will take on the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) while continuing to serve as CEO of the US legal entity.

Robert Cullins

This new role will enable Illva Saronno to address more effectively the increasingly demanding global challenges as well as the ever growing portfolio of the Group following the announcement of the acquisition of Averna and Zedda Piras from Campari.

Over the years, the Group has reached significant scale thanks to both organic and inorganic growth: an annual consolidated turnover of approximately €400 million, a workforce of more than 800 employees, and a presence in more than 160 countries. The international dimension of the Group, founded in Saronno, remains a cornerstone, with over 90% of its revenues generated in foreign markets.

In his new role, Cullins will be supported by a strong global commercial team and will lead executives responsible for different geographic macro-areas in which the company operates.

Robert's 30-year career showcases exceptional leadership and expertise. He began his career with E&J Gallo Winery as Sales Manager and later held commercial leadership roles at Diageo across Asia and Latin America. His past roles include Executive VP/Managing Director for Shaw Ross International Importers, founding partner and Managing Director of Santa Teresa USA, and President – North Asia for Maxxium Worldwide. Robert also served as Chief Executive Officer of Stoli Group in Luxembourg and as Managing Director of Montenegro Americas, where he established Gruppo Montenegro's first foreign entity outside Italy.

About Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A .

Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A., entirely owned by the Reina family, is the parent company of a diversified group whose business lines are flavours, alcoholic beverages, wines, ice-creams and baked goods. It has more than 800 employees and 30 subsidiaries in Italy and abroad. The Group operates in alcoholic beverages through Illva Saronno S.p.A., which was founded by the Reina family in 1947, and is a leader in the world of spirits with presence in over 160 countries. It is especially known for Disaronno, the world's favourite Italian liqueur, as well as for other great prestige products such as Tia Maria, The Busker Irish whiskey, Engine Gin, Sagamore Rye, Rabarbaro Zucca, Artic Vodka, Isolabella Limoncello and Sambuca. It also distributes prestigious wine brands Florio, Duca di Salaparuta and Corvo.

Media Contact:

Collin Smith

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A.