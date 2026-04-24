Robert E. White, Jr., President of TDC Group, to Receive 2026 MPL Association Award of Excellence in Honor of Peter Sweetland

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Professional Liability Association (MPL Association) proudly announces Robert E. White, Jr., as the recipient of the 2026 Award of Excellence in Honor of Peter Sweetland. This award recognizes White's outstanding contributions and longtime dedication to the MPL insurance community, healthcare professionals, and the MPL Association.

Robert E. White Jr. (PRNewsfoto/TDC Group)

With 58 years of experience in the insurance industry, White is currently President of TDC Group and is responsible for the operation of TDC Group's three strategic business units: The Doctors Company (TDC), Healthcare Risk Advisors (HRA) and TDC Specialty Underwriters. He previously managed the Claims and Loss Prevention departments of several commercial and doctor-owned insurance companies before coming to TDC. He served as President of the Insurance Operations of FPIC Insurance Group from 2002 to 2011, when it was acquired by TDC.

White has a long history of engagement with the MPL Association, serving on the Board of Directors, the CEO/COO Section, the Committee on Rating Agency Relations, advocating on behalf of MPL carriers, and several other sections and committees. He also leveraged his broad experience to help guide state tort reform efforts and provided his expertise in state regulatory issues throughout his career.

"Bob has been a steadfast supporter of the work of the MPL Association. Throughout his career, he consistently championed the importance and value of MPL Association member companies and the policyholders they serve," said MPL Association Board Chair J. Michael Conerly, MD, President and CEO, LAMMICO. "We are honored to celebrate Bob and his remarkable career—one defined by a deep commitment to quality healthcare delivery, the professionals who make it possible, and the mission we all share."

In addition, White is Chairman of the Board of the Florida Justice Reform Institute, a position he has held since October 2008, a member of the Florida Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Board member of the Florida Insurance Council, a member and past Chair of the Board of Governors of the Florida Medical Malpractice Joint Underwriting Association, and a member of the Board of Directors of Professionals Resource Network.

"Early in my career, I had the privilege of working for Pete in New Jersey when MIIX—the physician-owned company formed by the Medical Society of New Jersey—was just getting started. Pete was a remarkable leader and mentor, and his example shaped my commitment to the Association and how I've approached this profession. Nearly six decades later, receiving an Award of Excellence in his honor is deeply meaningful to me—and truly one of the most special moments of my career," said Bob White. "Thank you to the MPL Association for this honor and for recognizing Pete's service and leadership in medical professional liability each year."

The award is presented at the MPL Association Conference held in Philadelphia on May 14.

The MPL Association Award of Excellence in Honor of Peter Sweetland, established in 1993 by the MPL Association's Board of Directors, was created in honor of the late Peter Sweetland, one of the Association's chief architects and most fervent supporters. The award recognizes an individual who has provided exemplary service to the industry and to the MPL Association, and who epitomizes the high ideals and ethics for which Peter Sweetland stood.

For almost 50 years, the MPL Association has represented the interests of insurance companies, risk retention groups, captives, trusts, and other entities with a commitment to the quality delivery of healthcare, patient safety, and fair tort reform. Association members insure nearly 2 million healthcare professionals around the world—doctors, dentists, surgeons, nurses, podiatrists, and other clinicians. In addition, members also globally insure more than 1,800 hospitals and 80,000 medical facilities and group practices.

SOURCE The Doctors Company