The Doctors Company Strengthens Medical Professional Liability Leadership With Key Appointments

Todd Zeiter has been promoted to Chief Underwriting Officer, recognizing his extensive underwriting and reinsurance background and nearly three decades at The Doctors Company. He has held underwriting, insurance operations, and business leadership roles, and most recently served as Senior Vice President of National Underwriting. In his new role, Mr. Zeiter will provide enterprise underwriting leadership, strengthen alignment between underwriting and reinsurance strategy, and support disciplined growth.

Christian Groux has been promoted to Interim Region III Regional Operating Officer. He brings more than 30 years of medical professional liability experience across underwriting, business development, and distribution leadership, and most recently served as Vice President, Business Development, for Region III. In his new role, Mr. Groux will oversee Region III operations, strengthen cross-functional alignment, and ensure consistent execution of regional and enterprise objectives.

The company also announced strategic leadership transitions to further support national operations, growth, and enterprise alignment. Lou Sicilian will transition to Senior Vice President, MPL Business & Financial Strategy, from his current role as Region III Regional Operating Officer, with a focus on MPL strategic operations, enterprise alignment, and regional continuity. Laura Archer will transition to Vice President, Underwriting Strategy & Transformation, from her current role as Vice President of Underwriting in Region III, supporting National Underwriting. In her new role, she will advance underwriting strategy, integration, and transformation across MPL.

"These leadership changes reinforce our focus on strengthening execution, enhancing financial stewardship, advancing underwriting transformation, and elevating risk oversight across MPL," said Deepika Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of The Doctors Company. "Together, these appointments reflect our commitment to developing internal talent and building the depth needed to support long-term success in an evolving healthcare market."

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage—and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE The Doctors Company