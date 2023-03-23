ROBERT F. KENNEDY HUMAN RIGHTS ANNOUNCES THREE NEW BOARD MEMBERS

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With backgrounds spanning marketing, law, finance, and venture capital, the new members bring decades of experience in their respective fields and a deep commitment to social justice.

"Our impact as an organization is ultimately determined by our people, whether they're working in the courtroom, on the streets, or behind the scenes," said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. "These new board members are a crucial part of ensuring real, lasting change. Their leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue expanding our human rights programming and strategic litigation."

"Soraya, Mary Kathryn, and Martin are visionary leaders known for their passion and willingness to innovate," said Frank Baker, Co-Chair of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Board of Directors and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris Capital Group and José E. Feliciano, Co-Chair of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Board of Directors and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. "Their unique experiences and skill sets will be instrumental in advancing our shared mission, and we are honored to have them join our team."

Soraya Darabi is a Founder and General Partner of TMV, a successful venture capital firm. She invests in early-stage founders building companies that reshape industries and inspire new ones—with a focus on design-driven technologies across the care economy, supply chain and logistics and sustainable solutions. Prior to founding TMV, Darabi launched social media at The New York Times, co-founded an award winning mobile app that sold to OpenTable and later Priceline, and hosted a top performing business podcast. She has been recognized by national publications including the cover of Fast Company Magazine's "Most Creative People in Business" for her accomplishments as a founder and investor.

Mary Kathryn Nagle , an attorney specializing in federal Indian law and appellate litigation, works at the intersection of justice and drama to secure the rights and sovereignty of Native nations. An industry leader and advocate, Nagle frequently speaks on issues related to restoration of tribal sovereignty, tribal self-determination, Indian civil and constitutional rights, and safety of Native Women. She is also an accomplished playwright who has written and produced several plays relating to Indians and the law.

Martin H. Nesbitt is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The Vistria Group, LLC, a Chicago-based investment company focused on healthcare, knowledge & learning, and financial services. Prior to Vistria, Nesbitt held leadership roles at The Parking Spot, Pritzker Realty Group, L.P., and LaSalle Partners. Nesbitt currently serves on the Board of Directors of American Airlines Group, CenterPoint Energy, and Chewy, Inc. He is a Trustee of Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art, a Trustee of Rush University Medical Center, and serves as Chairman of the Barack Obama Foundation.

About Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that has worked to realize Robert F. Kennedy's dream of a more just and peaceful world since 1968. In partnership with local activists, RFK Human Rights advocates for key human rights issues, championing change makers and pursuing strategic litigation at home and around the world. And to ensure change that lasts, we foster a social-good approach to business and investment and educate millions of students about human rights and social justice.

