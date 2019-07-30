Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, Added as Keynote Speaker at BOLD 2019

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MINDBODY, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced that Robert F. Smith will join MINDBODY's CEO and co-founder Rick Stollmeyer for a fireside chat during the company's annual BOLD conference. The premier event for business owners and professionals in the wellness industry will be held on Aug. 13-15 in Anaheim, Calif.

Smith, founder, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a leading investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses with a portfolio of over 60 companies which includes MINDBODY, will discuss how increased access to powerful technologies empowers entrepreneurship. He will also talk about his commitment to providing opportunities to individuals from all backgrounds to take part in the 21st century digital economy through access to high-quality education, skills training and internships and an expansion and appreciation of culture and the arts for all members of society.

"Robert is an extraordinary, self-made leader whose life journey inspires me and many others," said Stollmeyer. "It will be a great honor to share the stage with Robert as he offers our customers, partners and team his insights on how we all can make a difference in the lives of ourselves, our customers and our communities."

In 2017, Smith was named by Forbes as one of the 100 Greatest Living Business Minds, and he is the only African American to have signed on to The Giving Pledge. Smith is also the Chairman of Carnegie Hall, Chairman of RFK Human Rights and the Founding Director and President of Fund II Foundation.

"At no point in history has it been easier for an individual with a great idea to turn that idea into a profitable and scalable business," said Smith. "Technology erases many of the traditional barriers to entrepreneurship, and I'm thrilled to be joining the business-owners and entrepreneurs who use MINDBODY's solutions to share their wellness, fitness and beauty services with their customers and their communities."

Smith joins actress Kristen Bell and best-selling author Rachel Hollis as BOLD 2019 keynote speakers. Previous BOLD speakers include Michelle Obama, Billie Jean King, Arianna Huffington, Magic Johnson, Jillian Michaels and Deepak Chopra.

The BOLD conference offers educational sessions on a range of topics including marketing, social media and customer retention, as well as a variety of networking opportunities and unique wellness experiences. Registration for BOLD 2019 is now open and tickets are limited; learn more at www.mindbodybold.com.

