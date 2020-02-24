Robert Gilliland Chooses the Partnered Independence of Sanctuary Wealth's Unique Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, the advanced platform for the next generation of elite top-performing advisors, welcomes Robert Gilliland as the latest accomplished wealth manager to choose partnered independence within the Sanctuary Wealth network. Gilliland, whose team managed more than $250 million in client assets, brings 25 years of experience to Sanctuary Wealth. His new independent wealth management firm, Concenture Wealth Management, is based in Houston.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network covers 12 states and includes more than 33 partner firms with over $9.0 billion in assets under advisement.

"With his 25 years as an advisor, Robert Gilliland is the quintessential leader in wealth management: committed to serving his clients, dedicated to nurturing his team, and driven to excellence in everything he does," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We couldn't be prouder to welcome Robert and his team to the Sanctuary Wealth family and look forward to working with them to grow their business to its full potential through our partnered independence."

Robert Gilliland, Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor of Concenture Wealth Management, served more than a decade as Senior Resident Director at Merrill Lynch, where he designed customized strategies and constructed and managed complex client portfolios. For the last three years, he also served on the Advisory Council to Management, a select group of senior resident directors that advises and counsels senior leadership at the firm. He explained, "I know Vince Fertitta and Jim Dickson from Merrill. They have gained my respect and trust unequivocally and I saw what they built at Sanctuary Wealth as the best of two worlds. As the owner of my practice, I can give my clients the personalized service they deserve, and, as a Sanctuary partner firm, I have access to an open architecture platform with a range of wealth management services that can help accelerate Concenture's growth. I am fully confident that my clients and my team will be well taken care of through Sanctuary's partnered independence approach."

Joining Gilliland at Concenture are Senior Wealth Advisor Karen Heider, who has been a vital part of his team for more than five years, and Wealth Associate Codi Welch, a nine-year financial services professional.

"Robert and I have a professional and personal relationship that goes back many years. I'm truly excited to have him join Sanctuary Wealth, especially as we strengthen our presence in our home state of Texas," added Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "Robert and his team represent the caliber of the elite wirehouse advisor we're attracting to our platform, where our partner firms get all the resources and support they need to succeed, with the freedom and flexibility they long for."

Concenture receives the support of Sanctuary Wealth's dedicated transition team, who each have personal experience in the wirehouse/institutional workplace. Throughout the process, Sanctuary's senior management acts in a consultative role to ensure an optimal launch.

Sanctuary Wealth provides its partner firms with various services, such as compliance, technology, and other non-revenue generating functions, so that each team can focus on serving their client relationships. Sanctuary helps each firm grow their business through organic strategies, add-on acquisitions, and new investment revenue opportunities made available through their expanded network.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is a wealth management platform created to provide an elite community of independent and accomplished advisors with the opportunity to own their own firms and control their own destinies. Sanctuary's partner firms are supported by the resources of a larger organization, offering open architecture and access to a range of wealth management services, designed to accelerate growth. In addition to launching new independent advisory firms, Sanctuary provides succession planning and transition services for established RIAs and IBDs.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network covers 12 states and includes more than 33 partner firms with over $9.0 billion in assets under advisement.1

The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Capital Markets, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

1 As of January 31, 2020

