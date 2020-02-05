Robert Grey to Serve as Chief Executive Officer of IntelliDyne

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliDyne, LLC, an established enterprise IT services firm announced the return of owner, Robert Grey, to the role of CEO.

Grey founded the company in 1999 and served as CEO through a decade of award-winning exponential growth that put IntelliDyne on the top of the Deloitte Fast 500 for North America in 2005 followed by the Deloitte Fast 50 for the Washington Metropolitan Area in 2006 and 2007. Grey's return marked the departure of Tony Crescenzo, who served for 6 years as IntelliDyne's CEO after leaving his role as Partner at management consulting firm Achievence.

Speaking about this next phase for IntelliDyne, Grey stated, "IntelliDyne is postured to take advantage of its industry-leading position and 20-year history of success." The company's accomplishments have been demonstrated by consistent delivery of outstanding service, accolades from clients, and exceptional, formal performance ratings from numerous Government agencies. "We have proven our ability to thrive in a competitive market in terms of quality, price, time to market, and risk," emphasized Grey.

Grey's return marks a change of strategy for the company as IntelliDyne seeks to diversify its client base, refine current capabilities, and expand its footprint into new federal agencies. "We are laser-focused on the things we do exceptionally well in the user-centric, network-centric, and application development market segments. We are poised to scale and are assembling the right team under the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer to accomplish our strategic goals over the next 18-24 months. Industry veteran, Craig Janus, will lead this effort and direct our growth strategy. This is a very exciting time for the company and for me personally," Grey added.

IntelliDyne, LLC is a progressive IT services firm enabling better business performance through critical technology solutions to meet your agency mission. We manage public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. We advise, develop, and execute effective solutions in Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Analytics, Cyber Security & Information Assurance, Application Development, and Cloud Computing. Learn more at intellidyne-llc.com

