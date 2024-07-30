Robert Half Announces Quarterly Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on Sept. 13, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of Aug. 23, 2024.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In 2024, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com.

