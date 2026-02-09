Survey: Only 6% of organizations have the talent they need to complete priority projects

More than half of managers said they plan to hire permanent and contract professionals to close skills gaps in 2026

GenAI is making it harder to evaluate candidates and assess real-world skills

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are entering 2026 facing widening skills gaps and increasing hiring complexity, according to new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. Of the 2,000 hiring managers surveyed, nearly two-thirds (62%) said skills gaps are more pronounced than one year ago, and just 6% reported having the talent they need to complete high-priority projects.

Skills gaps are widespread

Hiring plans for permanent employees over time.

Talent shortages are common, and only a small percentage of managers across several key disciplines reported having the talent they need to complete priority projects:

Legal—1%

Marketing and creative—4%

Finance and accounting—6%

Healthcare—7%

Human resources—7%

Technology—7%

Administrative and customer support—12%

Employers remain confident and are taking action

Despite these gaps, employers are optimistic about the year ahead. More than 8 in 10 managers (83%) said they are confident in their business outlook for 2026, and of those, 43% said that they expect strong company growth. In addition, 60% said they plan to add permanent staff in the first half of 2026, and 55% said they expect to increase contract hiring to support immediate needs.

"As skills gaps continue to widen, employers aren't standing still," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "Organizations are leaning into a mix of permanent and contract hiring to close critical gaps, stay agile and keep priority initiatives moving forward."

GenAI is making hiring more complex

While hiring plans remain strong, the process itself is becoming more difficult. Nearly two-thirds of managers (65%) said hiring has become harder due to the rise in AI-generated applications, and 58% reported greater difficulty identifying truly qualified candidates compared to one year ago.

As generative AI tools enable candidates to produce highly polished resumes, applications and work samples, employers are spending more time validating qualifications and job readiness, adding friction to the hiring process and increasing the risk of misalignment.

"Generative AI has changed how employers evaluate talent," Fay added. "When applications appear strong on the surface but don't always reflect real capabilities, it becomes much harder to assess skills and make confident hiring decisions. More organizations are increasingly relying on partners who can rigorously evaluate talent and help them hire with greater certainty."

For more insights into 2026 employment and job market trends, including which professionals are hardest to hire, visit Robert Half's Demand for Skilled Talent report.

About the research

The research was gathered from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in November 2025. The survey contains responses from more than 2,000 hiring managers in the United States.

