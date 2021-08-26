Robert Half General Counsel Evelyn Crane-Oliver Honored As Recipient Of Women, Influence And Power In Law Awards 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evelyn Crane-Oliver, senior vice president and general counsel for global talent solutions firm Robert Half, has been recognized by Corporate Counsel as part of its 2021 Women, Influence and Power in Law Awards. Crane-Oliver was named to the list of winners in the "Innovative Leadership" category for in-house counsel.

The awards honor general counsel, in-house leaders and law firm partners who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing the empowerment of women in law. The winners were chosen in part for their personal dedication to the promotion of diversity in the legal industry.

"Innovation and leadership are at the core of our company culture," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "This award is not only a testament to Evelyn as a company leader, but also as a champion for women in the field of law and her commitment to building an inclusive workforce."

Women Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) is the original global forum facilitating women-to-women exchange on leadership and legal issues.

