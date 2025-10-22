ROBERT HALF REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

News provided byRobert Half
MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $43 million, or $0.43 per share, on revenues of $1.354 billion. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $65 million, or $0.64 per share, on revenues of $1.465 billion.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $101 million, or $1.01 per share, on revenues of $4.076 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $197 million, or $1.91 per share, on revenues of $4.413 billion.
"Client and job seeker caution continued during the quarter, subduing hiring activity and new project starts," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "That said, we are encouraged by the weekly trends in contract talent revenues, which sustained late second-quarter levels for most of the third quarter and began to grow sequentially in September and into October. Our fourth-quarter revenue guidance, at and above the midpoint, reflects a return to sequential growth on a same-day constant currency basis for the first time since the second quarter of 2022.
"We remain very well-positioned to capitalize on these emerging opportunities and meet our clients' evolving talent and consulting needs. Our industry-leading brand, talented people, advanced technology, and unique combination of professional staffing and business consulting services continue to set us apart and position us for long-term success.
"Our employees' commitment to success earned us several honors in the third quarter, including being named by Forbes among the World's Best Employers and America's Best Employers for Company Culture, and by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™," Waddell concluded.
|
ATTACHED:
|
|
Summary of Operations
Supplemental Financial Information
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
ROBERT HALF INC.
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service revenues
|
$ 1,354,477
|
|
$ 1,465,004
|
|
$ 4,076,127
|
|
$ 4,413,465
|
Costs of services
|
850,246
|
|
893,348
|
|
2,563,377
|
|
2,702,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
504,231
|
|
571,656
|
|
1,512,750
|
|
1,711,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
490,643
|
|
511,091
|
|
1,458,740
|
|
1,534,126
|
Operating income
|
13,588
|
|
60,565
|
|
54,010
|
|
177,006
|
Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts
|
(47,621)
|
|
(29,230)
|
|
(85,104)
|
|
(88,339)
|
Interest income, net
|
(2,510)
|
|
(5,391)
|
|
(8,321)
|
|
(16,990)
|
Income before income taxes
|
63,719
|
|
95,186
|
|
147,435
|
|
282,335
|
Provision for income taxes
|
20,803
|
|
29,735
|
|
46,201
|
|
85,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 42,916
|
|
$ 65,451
|
|
$ 101,234
|
|
$ 197,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income per share
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ 0.64
|
|
$ 1.01
|
|
$ 1.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
99,897
|
|
102,175
|
|
100,321
|
|
103,034
|
Diluted
|
100,041
|
|
102,393
|
|
100,529
|
|
103,371
|
ROBERT HALF INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract talent solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance and accounting
|
$ 553,364
|
|
$ 614,131
|
|
$ 1,671,923
|
|
$ 1,879,221
|
Administrative and customer support
|
158,689
|
|
178,409
|
|
489,907
|
|
568,685
|
Technology
|
157,851
|
|
160,184
|
|
468,796
|
|
476,053
|
Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)
|
(123,681)
|
|
(122,321)
|
|
(361,390)
|
|
(351,601)
|
Total contract talent solutions
|
746,223
|
|
830,403
|
|
2,269,236
|
|
2,572,358
|
Permanent placement talent solutions
|
110,125
|
|
123,275
|
|
336,929
|
|
379,105
|
Protiviti
|
498,129
|
|
511,326
|
|
1,469,962
|
|
1,462,002
|
Total service revenues
|
$ 1,354,477
|
|
$ 1,465,004
|
|
$ 4,076,127
|
|
$ 4,413,465
|
|
|
(1)
|
Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 365,289
|
|
$ 570,466
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
$ 838,002
|
|
$ 885,401
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 2,846,378
|
|
$ 2,982,225
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
$ 1,364,925
|
|
$ 1,310,252
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 1,286,092
|
|
$ 1,473,835
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
$ 37,893
|
|
$ 38,713
|
Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs
|
|
$ 20,835
|
|
$ 22,879
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
$ 41,408
|
|
$ 42,012
|
Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)
|
|
1,702
|
|
2,460
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income; and adjusted revenue growth rates.
The following measures: adjusted gross margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses and adjusted operating income, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.
Adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:
- Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
- Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.
The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.
|
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Relationships
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Relationships
|
|
As Reported
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
As Reported
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
As Reported
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
As Reported
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract talent solutions
|
$ 290,121
|
|
$ 323,035
|
|
$ 290,121
|
|
$ 323,035
|
|
38.9 %
|
|
38.9 %
|
|
38.9 %
|
|
38.9 %
|
|
$ 884,421
|
|
$ 1,009,766
|
|
$ 884,421
|
|
$ 1,009,766
|
|
39.0 %
|
|
39.3 %
|
|
39.0 %
|
|
39.3 %
|
Permanent placement talent
|
109,903
|
|
123,004
|
|
109,903
|
|
123,004
|
|
99.8 %
|
|
99.8 %
|
|
99.8 %
|
|
99.8 %
|
|
336,315
|
|
378,353
|
|
336,315
|
|
378,353
|
|
99.8 %
|
|
99.8 %
|
|
99.8 %
|
|
99.8 %
|
Total talent solutions
|
400,024
|
|
446,039
|
|
400,024
|
|
446,039
|
|
46.7 %
|
|
46.8 %
|
|
46.7 %
|
|
46.8 %
|
|
1,220,736
|
|
1,388,119
|
|
1,220,736
|
|
1,388,119
|
|
46.8 %
|
|
47.0 %
|
|
46.8 %
|
|
47.0 %
|
Protiviti
|
104,207
|
|
125,617
|
|
114,627
|
|
131,707
|
|
20.9 %
|
|
24.6 %
|
|
23.0 %
|
|
25.8 %
|
|
292,014
|
|
323,013
|
|
311,196
|
|
340,690
|
|
19.9 %
|
|
22.1 %
|
|
21.2 %
|
|
23.3 %
|
Total
|
$ 504,231
|
|
$ 571,656
|
|
$ 514,651
|
|
$ 577,746
|
|
37.2 %
|
|
39.0 %
|
|
38.0 %
|
|
39.4 %
|
|
$ 1,512,750
|
|
$ 1,711,132
|
|
$ 1,531,932
|
|
$ 1,728,809
|
|
37.1 %
|
|
38.8 %
|
|
37.6 %
|
|
39.2 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
Contract talent
solutions
|
|
Permanent
|
|
Total talent
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
Total
|
|
Contract talent
solutions
|
|
Permanent
|
|
Total talent
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
$ 290,121
|
38.9 %
|
|
$ 109,903
|
99.8 %
|
|
$ 400,024
|
46.7 %
|
|
$ 104,207
|
20.9 %
|
|
$ 504,231
|
37.2 %
|
|
$ 323,035
|
38.9 %
|
|
$ 123,004
|
99.8 %
|
|
$ 446,039
|
46.8 %
|
|
$ 125,617
|
24.6 %
|
|
$ 571,656
|
39.0 %
|
Adjustments (1)
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
10,420
|
2.1 %
|
|
10,420
|
0.8 %
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
6,090
|
1.2 %
|
|
6,090
|
0.4 %
|
As Adjusted
|
$ 290,121
|
38.9 %
|
|
$ 109,903
|
99.8 %
|
|
$ 400,024
|
46.7 %
|
|
$ 114,627
|
23.0 %
|
|
$ 514,651
|
38.0 %
|
|
$ 323,035
|
38.9 %
|
|
$ 123,004
|
99.8 %
|
|
$ 446,039
|
46.8 %
|
|
$ 131,707
|
25.8 %
|
|
$ 577,746
|
39.4 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
Contract talent
solutions
|
|
Permanent
|
|
Total talent
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
Total
|
|
Contract talent
solutions
|
|
Permanent
|
|
Total talent
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
$ 884,421
|
39.0 %
|
|
$ 336,315
|
99.8 %
|
|
$ 1,220,736
|
46.8 %
|
|
$ 292,014
|
19.9 %
|
|
$ 1,512,750
|
37.1 %
|
|
$ 1,009,766
|
39.3 %
|
|
$ 378,353
|
99.8 %
|
|
$ 1,388,119
|
47.0 %
|
|
$ 323,013
|
22.1 %
|
|
$ 1,711,132
|
38.8 %
|
Adjustments (1)
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
19,182
|
1.3 %
|
|
19,182
|
0.5 %
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
17,677
|
1.2 %
|
|
17,677
|
0.4 %
|
As Adjusted
|
$ 884,421
|
39.0 %
|
|
$ 336,315
|
99.8 %
|
|
$ 1,220,736
|
46.8 %
|
|
$ 311,196
|
21.2 %
|
|
$ 1,531,932
|
37.6 %
|
|
$ 1,009,766
|
39.3 %
|
|
$ 378,353
|
99.8 %
|
|
$ 1,388,119
|
47.0 %
|
|
$ 340,690
|
23.3 %
|
|
$ 1,728,809
|
39.2 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.
|
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Relationships
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Relationships
|
|
As Reported
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
As Reported
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
As Reported
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
As Reported
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract talent solutions
|
$ 306,844
|
|
$ 317,727
|
|
$ 273,755
|
|
$ 297,191
|
|
41.1 %
|
|
38.3 %
|
|
36.7 %
|
|
35.8 %
|
|
$ 901,927
|
|
$ 958,201
|
|
$ 842,941
|
|
$ 895,658
|
|
39.7 %
|
|
37.2 %
|
|
37.1 %
|
|
34.8 %
|
Permanent placement talent
|
106,404
|
|
113,421
|
|
102,292
|
|
110,817
|
|
96.6 %
|
|
92.0 %
|
|
92.9 %
|
|
89.9 %
|
|
323,757
|
|
346,282
|
|
316,821
|
|
338,163
|
|
96.1 %
|
|
91.3 %
|
|
94.0 %
|
|
89.2 %
|
Total talent solutions
|
413,248
|
|
431,148
|
|
376,047
|
|
408,008
|
|
48.3 %
|
|
45.2 %
|
|
43.9 %
|
|
42.8 %
|
|
1,225,684
|
|
1,304,483
|
|
1,159,762
|
|
1,233,821
|
|
47.0 %
|
|
44.2 %
|
|
44.5 %
|
|
41.8 %
|
Protiviti
|
77,395
|
|
79,943
|
|
77,395
|
|
79,943
|
|
15.5 %
|
|
15.6 %
|
|
15.5 %
|
|
15.6 %
|
|
233,056
|
|
229,643
|
|
233,056
|
|
229,643
|
|
15.9 %
|
|
15.7 %
|
|
15.9 %
|
|
15.7 %
|
Total
|
$ 490,643
|
|
$ 511,091
|
|
$ 453,442
|
|
$ 487,951
|
|
36.2 %
|
|
34.9 %
|
|
33.5 %
|
|
33.3 %
|
|
$ 1,458,740
|
|
$ 1,534,126
|
|
$ 1,392,818
|
|
$ 1,463,464
|
|
35.8 %
|
|
34.8 %
|
|
34.2 %
|
|
33.2 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
Contract talent
solutions
|
|
Permanent
|
|
Total talent
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
Total
|
|
Contract talent
solutions
|
|
Permanent
|
|
Total talent
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
$ 306,844
|
41.1 %
|
|
$ 106,404
|
96.6 %
|
|
$ 413,248
|
48.3 %
|
|
$ 77,395
|
15.5 %
|
|
$ 490,643
|
36.2 %
|
|
$ 317,727
|
38.3 %
|
|
$ 113,421
|
92.0 %
|
|
$ 431,148
|
45.2 %
|
|
$ 79,943
|
15.6 %
|
|
$ 511,091
|
34.9 %
|
Adjustments (1)
|
(33,089)
|
(4.4 %)
|
|
(4,112)
|
(3.7 %)
|
|
(37,201)
|
(4.4 %)
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
(37,201)
|
(2.7 %)
|
|
(20,536)
|
(2.5 %)
|
|
(2,604)
|
(2.1 %)
|
|
(23,140)
|
(2.4 %)
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
(23,140)
|
(1.6 %)
|
As Adjusted
|
$ 273,755
|
36.7 %
|
|
$ 102,292
|
92.9 %
|
|
$ 376,047
|
43.9 %
|
|
$ 77,395
|
15.5 %
|
|
$ 453,442
|
33.5 %
|
|
$ 297,191
|
35.8 %
|
|
$ 110,817
|
89.9 %
|
|
$ 408,008
|
42.8 %
|
|
$ 79,943
|
15.6 %
|
|
$ 487,951
|
33.3 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
Contract talent
|
|
Permanent
|
|
Total talent
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
Total
|
|
Contract talent
|
|
Permanent
|
|
Total talent
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
$ 901,927
|
39.7 %
|
|
$ 323,757
|
96.1 %
|
|
$ 1,225,684
|
47.0 %
|
|
$ 233,056
|
15.9 %
|
|
$ 1,458,740
|
35.8 %
|
|
$ 958,201
|
37.2 %
|
|
$ 346,282
|
91.3 %
|
|
$ 1,304,483
|
44.2 %
|
|
$ 229,643
|
15.7 %
|
|
$ 1,534,126
|
34.8 %
|
Adjustments (1)
|
(58,986)
|
(2.6 %)
|
|
(6,936)
|
(2.1 %)
|
|
(65,922)
|
(2.5 %)
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
(65,922)
|
(1.6 %)
|
|
(62,543)
|
(2.4 %)
|
|
(8,119)
|
(2.1 %)
|
|
(70,662)
|
(2.4 %)
|
|
—
|
—
|
|
(70,662)
|
(1.6 %)
|
As Adjusted
|
$ 842,941
|
37.1 %
|
|
$ 316,821
|
94.0 %
|
|
$ 1,159,762
|
44.5 %
|
|
$ 233,056
|
15.9 %
|
|
$ 1,392,818
|
34.2 %
|
|
$ 895,658
|
34.8 %
|
|
$ 338,163
|
89.2 %
|
|
$ 1,233,821
|
41.8 %
|
|
$ 229,643
|
15.7 %
|
|
$ 1,463,464
|
33.2 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.
|
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Relationships
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Relationships
|
|
As Reported
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
As Reported
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
As Reported
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
As Reported
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract talent solutions
|
$ (16,723)
|
|
$ 5,308
|
|
$ 16,366
|
|
$ 25,844
|
|
(2.2 %)
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
2.2 %
|
|
3.1 %
|
|
$ (17,506)
|
|
$ 51,565
|
|
$ 41,480
|
|
$ 114,108
|
|
(0.8 %)
|
|
2.0 %
|
|
1.8 %
|
|
4.4 %
|
Permanent placement talent
|
3,499
|
|
9,583
|
|
7,611
|
|
12,187
|
|
3.2 %
|
|
7.8 %
|
|
6.9 %
|
|
9.9 %
|
|
12,558
|
|
32,071
|
|
19,494
|
|
40,190
|
|
3.7 %
|
|
8.5 %
|
|
5.8 %
|
|
10.6 %
|
Total talent solutions
|
(13,224)
|
|
14,891
|
|
23,977
|
|
38,031
|
|
(1.5 %)
|
|
1.6 %
|
|
2.8 %
|
|
4.0 %
|
|
(4,948)
|
|
83,636
|
|
60,974
|
|
154,298
|
|
(0.2 %)
|
|
2.8 %
|
|
2.3 %
|
|
5.2 %
|
Protiviti
|
26,812
|
|
45,674
|
|
37,232
|
|
51,764
|
|
5.4 %
|
|
8.9 %
|
|
7.5 %
|
|
10.1 %
|
|
58,958
|
|
93,370
|
|
78,140
|
|
111,047
|
|
4.0 %
|
|
6.4 %
|
|
5.3 %
|
|
7.6 %
|
Total
|
$ 13,588
|
|
$ 60,565
|
|
$ 61,209
|
|
$ 89,795
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
4.1 %
|
|
4.5 %
|
|
6.1 %
|
|
$ 54,010
|
|
$ 177,006
|
|
$ 139,114
|
|
$ 265,345
|
|
1.3 %
|
|
4.0 %
|
|
3.4 %
|
|
6.0 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
Contract talent
solutions
|
|
Permanent
|
|
Total talent
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
Total
|
|
Contract talent
solutions
|
|
Permanent
|
|
Total talent
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
$ (16,723)
|
(2.2 %)
|
|
$ 3,499
|
3.2 %
|
|
$ (13,224)
|
(1.5 %)
|
|
$ 26,812
|
5.4 %
|
|
$ 13,588
|
1.0 %
|
|
$ 5,308
|
0.6 %
|
|
$ 9,583
|
7.8 %
|
|
$ 14,891
|
1.6 %
|
|
$ 45,674
|
8.9 %
|
|
$ 60,565
|
4.1 %
|
Adjustments (1)
|
33,089
|
4.4 %
|
|
4,112
|
3.7 %
|
|
37,201
|
4.3 %
|
|
10,420
|
2.1 %
|
|
47,621
|
3.5 %
|
|
20,536
|
2.5 %
|
|
2,604
|
2.1 %
|
|
23,140
|
2.4 %
|
|
6,090
|
1.2 %
|
|
29,230
|
2.0 %
|
As Adjusted
|
$ 16,366
|
2.2 %
|
|
$ 7,611
|
6.9 %
|
|
$ 23,977
|
2.8 %
|
|
$ 37,232
|
7.5 %
|
|
$ 61,209
|
4.5 %
|
|
$ 25,844
|
3.1 %
|
|
$ 12,187
|
9.9 %
|
|
$ 38,031
|
4.0 %
|
|
$ 51,764
|
10.1 %
|
|
$ 89,795
|
6.1 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
Contract talent
solutions
|
|
Permanent
|
|
Total talent
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
Total
|
|
Contract talent
solutions
|
|
Permanent
|
|
Total talent
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
$ (17,506)
|
(0.8 %)
|
|
$ 12,558
|
3.7 %
|
|
$ (4,948)
|
(0.2 %)
|
|
$ 58,958
|
4.0 %
|
|
$ 54,010
|
1.3 %
|
|
$ 51,565
|
2.0 %
|
|
$ 32,071
|
8.5 %
|
|
$ 83,636
|
2.8 %
|
|
$ 93,370
|
6.4 %
|
|
$ 177,006
|
4.0 %
|
Adjustments (1)
|
58,986
|
2.6 %
|
|
6,936
|
2.1 %
|
|
65,922
|
2.5 %
|
|
19,182
|
1.3 %
|
|
85,104
|
2.1 %
|
|
62,543
|
2.4 %
|
|
8,119
|
2.1 %
|
|
70,662
|
2.4 %
|
|
17,677
|
1.2 %
|
|
88,339
|
2.0 %
|
As Adjusted
|
$ 41,480
|
1.8 %
|
|
$ 19,494
|
5.8 %
|
|
$ 60,974
|
2.3 %
|
|
$ 78,140
|
5.3 %
|
|
$ 139,114
|
3.4 %
|
|
$ 114,108
|
4.4 %
|
|
$ 40,190
|
10.6 %
|
|
$ 154,298
|
5.2 %
|
|
$ 111,047
|
7.6 %
|
|
$ 265,345
|
6.0 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in operating income (loss). The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.
|
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):
|
|
|
|
Year-Over-Year Growth Rates
(As Reported)
|
|
Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates
(As Adjusted)
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
Global
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance and accounting
|
|
-13.6
|
|
-9.2
|
|
-9.5
|
|
-12.3
|
|
-10.8
|
|
-9.9
|
|
-13.5
|
|
-10.5
|
|
-9.8
|
|
-10.0
|
|
-10.8
|
|
-10.7
|
Administrative and customer
|
|
-9.8
|
|
-9.2
|
|
-8.8
|
|
-17.2
|
|
-13.0
|
|
-11.1
|
|
-9.8
|
|
-10.8
|
|
-9.4
|
|
-15.2
|
|
-13.3
|
|
-12.1
|
Technology
|
|
-13.1
|
|
-6.1
|
|
-3.5
|
|
-3.4
|
|
0.3
|
|
-1.5
|
|
-13.1
|
|
-7.6
|
|
-4.1
|
|
-1.3
|
|
0.4
|
|
-1.9
|
Elimination of intersegment
|
|
1.4
|
|
21.6
|
|
18.9
|
|
4.5
|
|
2.9
|
|
1.1
|
|
1.3
|
|
19.4
|
|
17.8
|
|
6.8
|
|
2.5
|
|
0.2
|
Total contract talent solutions
|
|
-14.5
|
|
-11.9
|
|
-11.5
|
|
-14.0
|
|
-11.1
|
|
-10.1
|
|
-14.4
|
|
-13.2
|
|
-11.8
|
|
-11.8
|
|
-11.1
|
|
-10.9
|
Permanent placement talent
|
|
-12.2
|
|
-11.9
|
|
-11.1
|
|
-10.2
|
|
-12.5
|
|
-10.7
|
|
-12.0
|
|
-13.2
|
|
-11.4
|
|
-7.8
|
|
-12.6
|
|
-11.4
|
Total talent solutions
|
|
-14.2
|
|
-11.9
|
|
-11.4
|
|
-13.5
|
|
-11.3
|
|
-10.2
|
|
-14.0
|
|
-13.2
|
|
-11.7
|
|
-11.3
|
|
-11.3
|
|
-11.0
|
Protiviti
|
|
-0.9
|
|
6.4
|
|
5.3
|
|
2.7
|
|
1.8
|
|
-2.6
|
|
-0.9
|
|
4.5
|
|
4.5
|
|
4.7
|
|
1.5
|
|
-3.4
|
Total
|
|
-10.2
|
|
-6.3
|
|
-6.1
|
|
-8.4
|
|
-7.0
|
|
-7.5
|
|
-10.1
|
|
-7.7
|
|
-6.6
|
|
-6.2
|
|
-7.1
|
|
-8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract talent solutions
|
|
-15.7
|
|
-12.4
|
|
-10.3
|
|
-11.8
|
|
-10.7
|
|
-10.3
|
|
-15.8
|
|
-13.7
|
|
-11.2
|
|
-10.7
|
|
-10.7
|
|
-10.4
|
Permanent placement talent
|
|
-11.5
|
|
-9.0
|
|
-9.6
|
|
-8.5
|
|
-13.2
|
|
-11.3
|
|
-11.7
|
|
-10.4
|
|
-10.4
|
|
-7.3
|
|
-13.2
|
|
-11.4
|
Total talent solutions
|
|
-15.2
|
|
-12.0
|
|
-10.2
|
|
-11.4
|
|
-11.0
|
|
-10.4
|
|
-15.3
|
|
-13.3
|
|
-11.1
|
|
-10.3
|
|
-11.0
|
|
-10.5
|
Protiviti
|
|
3.3
|
|
9.3
|
|
6.6
|
|
2.3
|
|
-0.7
|
|
-5.5
|
|
3.1
|
|
7.6
|
|
5.6
|
|
3.6
|
|
-0.7
|
|
-5.6
|
Total
|
|
-9.6
|
|
-5.2
|
|
-4.7
|
|
-6.9
|
|
-7.4
|
|
-8.6
|
|
-9.7
|
|
-6.7
|
|
-5.7
|
|
-5.7
|
|
-7.4
|
|
-8.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract talent solutions
|
|
-10.0
|
|
-10.6
|
|
-15.2
|
|
-20.7
|
|
-12.5
|
|
-9.7
|
|
-9.4
|
|
-11.7
|
|
-13.9
|
|
-16.2
|
|
-12.9
|
|
-12.4
|
Permanent placement talent
|
|
-13.8
|
|
-18.6
|
|
-14.7
|
|
-14.5
|
|
-10.6
|
|
-9.0
|
|
-13.0
|
|
-19.8
|
|
-13.7
|
|
-10.1
|
|
-11.2
|
|
-11.2
|
Total talent solutions
|
|
-10.7
|
|
-11.9
|
|
-15.1
|
|
-19.8
|
|
-12.2
|
|
-9.6
|
|
-10.0
|
|
-13.0
|
|
-13.9
|
|
-15.3
|
|
-12.6
|
|
-12.2
|
Protiviti
|
|
-16.2
|
|
-5.6
|
|
0.2
|
|
4.4
|
|
13.1
|
|
11.1
|
|
-15.9
|
|
-8.1
|
|
-0.4
|
|
7.9
|
|
10.7
|
|
7.5
|
Total
|
|
-12.2
|
|
-10.2
|
|
-10.9
|
|
-13.6
|
|
-5.3
|
|
-3.8
|
|
-11.6
|
|
-11.7
|
|
-10.2
|
|
-9.4
|
|
-6.3
|
|
-6.7
|
|
|
(1)
|
Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:
Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.
The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.
|
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
|
|
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL
|
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q2 2025
|
|
Q3 2025
|
Finance and accounting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-13.6
|
|
-9.2
|
|
-9.5
|
|
-12.3
|
|
-10.8
|
|
-9.9
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-1.5
|
|
-0.8
|
|
1.3
|
|
0.4
|
|
-0.2
|
Currency Impact
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.5
|
|
1.0
|
|
-0.4
|
|
-0.6
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-13.5
|
|
-10.5
|
|
-9.8
|
|
-10.0
|
|
-10.8
|
|
-10.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative and customer support
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-9.8
|
|
-9.2
|
|
-8.8
|
|
-17.2
|
|
-13.0
|
|
-11.1
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-1.5
|
|
-0.8
|
|
1.3
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.0
|
Currency Impact
|
|
0.3
|
|
-0.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.7
|
|
-0.7
|
|
-1.0
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-9.8
|
|
-10.8
|
|
-9.4
|
|
-15.2
|
|
-13.3
|
|
-12.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-13.1
|
|
-6.1
|
|
-3.5
|
|
-3.4
|
|
0.3
|
|
-1.5
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-1.5
|
|
-0.7
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.5
|
|
-0.1
|
Currency Impact
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.7
|
|
-0.4
|
|
-0.3
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-13.1
|
|
-7.6
|
|
-4.1
|
|
-1.3
|
|
0.4
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination of intersegment revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
1.4
|
|
21.6
|
|
18.9
|
|
4.5
|
|
2.9
|
|
1.1
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-1.9
|
|
-1.0
|
|
1.6
|
|
0.5
|
|
-0.1
|
Currency Impact
|
|
0.2
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-0.1
|
|
0.7
|
|
-0.9
|
|
-0.8
|
As Adjusted
|
|
1.3
|
|
19.4
|
|
17.8
|
|
6.8
|
|
2.5
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total contract talent solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-14.5
|
|
-11.9
|
|
-11.5
|
|
-14.0
|
|
-11.1
|
|
-10.1
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-1.4
|
|
-0.7
|
|
1.3
|
|
0.4
|
|
-0.2
|
Currency Impact
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.9
|
|
-0.4
|
|
-0.6
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-14.4
|
|
-13.2
|
|
-11.8
|
|
-11.8
|
|
-11.1
|
|
-10.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Permanent placement talent solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-12.2
|
|
-11.9
|
|
-11.1
|
|
-10.2
|
|
-12.5
|
|
-10.7
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-1.4
|
|
-0.7
|
|
1.3
|
|
0.5
|
|
-0.1
|
Currency Impact
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.4
|
|
1.1
|
|
-0.6
|
|
-0.6
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-12.0
|
|
-13.2
|
|
-11.4
|
|
-7.8
|
|
-12.6
|
|
-11.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total talent solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-14.2
|
|
-11.9
|
|
-11.4
|
|
-13.5
|
|
-11.3
|
|
-10.2
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.2
|
|
-1.4
|
|
-0.7
|
|
1.2
|
|
0.4
|
|
-0.2
|
Currency Impact
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.4
|
|
1.0
|
|
-0.4
|
|
-0.6
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-14.0
|
|
-13.2
|
|
-11.7
|
|
-11.3
|
|
-11.3
|
|
-11.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-0.9
|
|
6.4
|
|
5.3
|
|
2.7
|
|
1.8
|
|
-2.6
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-1.7
|
|
-0.8
|
|
1.5
|
|
0.4
|
|
-0.2
|
Currency Impact
|
|
0.3
|
|
-0.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.5
|
|
-0.7
|
|
-0.6
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-0.9
|
|
4.5
|
|
4.5
|
|
4.7
|
|
1.5
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-10.2
|
|
-6.3
|
|
-6.1
|
|
-8.4
|
|
-7.0
|
|
-7.5
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-1.4
|
|
-0.8
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.4
|
|
-0.2
|
Currency Impact
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.8
|
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.6
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-10.1
|
|
-7.7
|
|
-6.6
|
|
-6.2
|
|
-7.1
|
|
-8.3
|
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
|
|
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES
|
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q2 2025
|
|
Q3 2025
|
Contract talent solutions
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-15.7
|
|
-12.4
|
|
-10.3
|
|
-11.8
|
|
-10.7
|
|
-10.3
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.1
|
|
-1.3
|
|
-0.9
|
|
1.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
-0.1
|
Currency Impact
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-15.8
|
|
-13.7
|
|
-11.2
|
|
-10.7
|
|
-10.7
|
|
-10.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Permanent placement talent solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-11.5
|
|
-9.0
|
|
-9.6
|
|
-8.5
|
|
-13.2
|
|
-11.3
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.2
|
|
-1.4
|
|
-0.8
|
|
1.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
-0.1
|
Currency Impact
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-11.7
|
|
-10.4
|
|
-10.4
|
|
-7.3
|
|
-13.2
|
|
-11.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total talent solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-15.2
|
|
-12.0
|
|
-10.2
|
|
-11.4
|
|
-11.0
|
|
-10.4
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.1
|
|
-1.3
|
|
-0.9
|
|
1.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
-0.1
|
Currency Impact
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-15.3
|
|
-13.3
|
|
-11.1
|
|
-10.3
|
|
-11.0
|
|
-10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
3.3
|
|
9.3
|
|
6.6
|
|
2.3
|
|
-0.7
|
|
-5.5
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.2
|
|
-1.7
|
|
-1.0
|
|
1.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
-0.1
|
Currency Impact
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
As Adjusted
|
|
3.1
|
|
7.6
|
|
5.6
|
|
3.6
|
|
-0.7
|
|
-5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-9.6
|
|
-5.2
|
|
-4.7
|
|
-6.9
|
|
-7.4
|
|
-8.6
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-0.1
|
|
-1.5
|
|
-1.0
|
|
1.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
-0.1
|
Currency Impact
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-9.7
|
|
-6.7
|
|
-5.7
|
|
-5.7
|
|
-7.4
|
|
-8.7
|
ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
|
|
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL
|
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q2 2025
|
|
Q3 2025
|
Contract talent solutions
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-10.0
|
|
-10.6
|
|
-15.2
|
|
-20.7
|
|
-12.5
|
|
-9.7
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-1.1
|
|
-1.6
|
|
-0.4
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.0
|
Currency Impact
|
|
1.7
|
|
0.5
|
|
1.7
|
|
3.9
|
|
-1.8
|
|
-2.7
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-9.4
|
|
-11.7
|
|
-13.9
|
|
-16.2
|
|
-12.9
|
|
-12.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Permanent placement talent solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-13.8
|
|
-18.6
|
|
-14.7
|
|
-14.5
|
|
-10.6
|
|
-9.0
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-1.0
|
|
-1.6
|
|
-0.4
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.0
|
Currency Impact
|
|
1.8
|
|
0.4
|
|
1.4
|
|
3.8
|
|
-2.0
|
|
-2.2
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-13.0
|
|
-19.8
|
|
-13.7
|
|
-10.1
|
|
-11.2
|
|
-11.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total talent solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-10.7
|
|
-11.9
|
|
-15.1
|
|
-19.8
|
|
-12.2
|
|
-9.6
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-1.0
|
|
-1.6
|
|
-0.5
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.0
|
Currency Impact
|
|
1.7
|
|
0.5
|
|
1.7
|
|
3.9
|
|
-1.8
|
|
-2.6
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-10.0
|
|
-13.0
|
|
-13.9
|
|
-15.3
|
|
-12.6
|
|
-12.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Protiviti
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-16.2
|
|
-5.6
|
|
0.2
|
|
4.4
|
|
13.1
|
|
11.1
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-1.0
|
|
-1.7
|
|
-0.4
|
|
0.7
|
|
1.7
|
|
0.0
|
Currency Impact
|
|
1.3
|
|
-0.8
|
|
-0.2
|
|
2.8
|
|
-4.1
|
|
-3.6
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-15.9
|
|
-8.1
|
|
-0.4
|
|
7.9
|
|
10.7
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
-12.2
|
|
-10.2
|
|
-10.9
|
|
-13.6
|
|
-5.3
|
|
-3.8
|
Billing Days Impact
|
|
-1.0
|
|
-1.6
|
|
-0.5
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.5
|
|
0.0
|
Currency Impact
|
|
1.6
|
|
0.1
|
|
1.2
|
|
3.6
|
|
-2.5
|
|
-2.9
|
As Adjusted
|
|
-11.6
|
|
-11.7
|
|
-10.2
|
|
-9.4
|
|
-6.3
|
|
-6.7
SOURCE Robert Half
