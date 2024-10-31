Robert Half Honored by Fortune and Forbes for Empowering Women in the Workplace

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women and one of Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women 2024. These prestigious accolades highlight Robert Half's commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where women can achieve professional success and build fulfilling careers.

Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women is based on an extensive survey of approximately 600,000 women across multiple organizations. It evaluates workplace culture, benefits, and advancement opportunities, with a particular emphasis on programs that foster women's development. Similarly, Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women draws from insights gathered from more than 100,000 women across 37 countries. Its methodology includes three key metrics: women's perceptions of their employers based on gender-specific criteria, public sentiment surrounding gender equity and an analysis of female representation in leadership roles.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where women can thrive," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "From offering comprehensive benefits that address personal needs to creating a culture of belonging, we're dedicated to empowering women to achieve their fullest potential, both professionally and personally."

Robert Half is committed to continually enhancing its benefits and resources for women. In 2025, new family planning benefits and services for mothers will be offered to include expanded adoption assistance, greater access to family planning coverage and resources for new mothers transitioning back to work. In addition, Robert Half's Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN) creates opportunities for connection and professional development for women within Robert Half worldwide.

"Our investment in women's success is reflected in the comprehensive programs and benefits we offer to our employees across the globe," said JoLynn Conway-James, senior executive director and chief administrative officer at Robert Half. "Whether it's leadership development programs, mentorship opportunities, or enhanced benefits that support new mothers returning to work, we're committed to providing the resources women need to build rewarding, long-term careers at Robert Half."

Learn more about the company's commitment to empowering women globally in our 2023 Leading With Integrity Report.

