Robert Half honored by Fortune as one of America's Most Innovative Companies 2026

Talent solutions firm recognized for advancing hiring innovation through AI, proprietary data insights and recruiter expertise

The recognition reflects a culture of innovation that blends technology with human judgment and expertise to deliver superior outcomes and a clear competitive advantage in an evolving hiring market

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been recognized by Fortune as one of America's Most Innovative Companies 2026. This recognition highlights organizations that lead in fostering creativity, advancing technology and driving transformational change.

Fortune's Most Innovative Companies award is based on an extensive evaluation across product, process and company culture, incorporating insights from a survey of more than 34,000 U.S. employees, as well as expert input from a range of industries.

"This recognition reflects both the strength of our innovation strategy and the culture that powers it," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our people are empowered to embrace change and continuously improve to deliver world-class service. What sets us apart is our award-winning, AI-enabled matching capabilities, combined with the expertise and judgment of our specialized recruiting professionals."

Robert Half's AI-powered tools leverage advanced machine learning and proprietary data to improve candidate-match quality and help clients navigate change, deploy talent quickly and support technology-driven initiatives. The company also uses AI to identify organizations most likely to hire or have project needs, enabling its professionals to focus on high-potential opportunities and deliver faster, more precise results.

In a market increasingly shaped by generative AI, hiring has grown more complex. A surge in applications—many generated or enhanced by AI—has made it more challenging for employers to assess and verify candidate qualifications. Robert Half addresses this by combining AI-enabled matching technology with proprietary candidate performance data from prior engagements, providing clients with access to professionals who have demonstrated success in real-world roles.

Robert Half also received a Stevie Award in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards, including recognition for Best Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution.

FAQs

How is Robert Half using AI and technology to support clients and talent?

Robert Half leverages advanced machine learning and proprietary data to match professionals with opportunities quickly and accurately, even as generative AI reshapes how job seekers present themselves.

How can staffing firms help employers navigate AI-driven hiring challenges?

Staffing firms can help streamline candidate evaluations, reduce hiring risk and verify candidate authenticity through proprietary performance data and candidate validation processes.

Does Robert Half have resources for staffing IT teams?

Robert Half's Building Future-Forward Tech Teams report delivers data, insights and solutions to help clients overcome hiring challenges and critical tech skills gaps.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half