Robert Half Honored By The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) As One Of America's Top Corporations For Women's Business Enterprises

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced it has once again been named one of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Only 60 corporations were honored by the WBENC for policies and programs that enable growth and reduce barriers for women-owned businesses in 2018. This is Robert Half's fourth year on the list and first time being recognized at the gold level.

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled and operated by women in the United States. The annual list of Top Corporations is designed to honor organizations that successfully drive the sustainable inclusion of women-owned businesses within corporate and government supply chains and empowered local communities through economic growth and job creation.

"For more than 70 years, our company has been committed to fairness and equality in all aspects of our business," said Ken Gitlin, senior vice president of Operational Support for Robert Half. "Our focus on supplier inclusion helps us meet the needs of our customers, provide opportunities to diverse suppliers and support our local communities."

Robert Half was recognized at the WBENC Summit & Salute to Women's Business Enterprises on March 12 in Houston, Texas.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting, and Robert Half® Management Resources for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam® for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group® for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

