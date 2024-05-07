Robert Half Ranks No. 1 on Forbes List of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has again ranked number one on Forbes' list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, for the sixth consecutive year. The company was also recognized as one of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms and America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2024.

America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms rankings are based on an independent survey of nearly 53,000 external recruiters, hiring managers and job candidates. Respondents rated organizations based on their direct experiences.

"This recognition could not be achieved without the dedication and commitment of our talent solutions professionals who consistently deliver a world-class experience to our customers," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We are honored to again be recognized as an industry leader by our peers, clients and candidates."

Robert Half helps companies identify, attract and retain highly skilled professionals, ranging from early career to executive level, on a contract and permanent basis. Through its proprietary AI capabilities, the company has enhanced the candidate discovery, assessment and selection process, increasing its ability to staff critical roles faster.

Robert Half is one of a select few companies — and the only in its industry — to be named a Fortune® Most Admired Company™, for the 27th consecutive year in 2024. The company is also recognized as a 2024 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half