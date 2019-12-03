Robert Half Is Gearing Up For 2019 Holiday Giving

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half employees across North America are making the holiday season a little brighter for their communities. As part of the company's 14th annual Holiday Giving program, employees are collecting toys and clothing for donation, adopting families for the holidays, and planning volunteer events where they live and work. Since 2006, staff and local business partners have collected more than 140,000 toys and games for families in need.

Some 2019 Holiday Giving activities include:

Robert Half teams in Greater Chicago are partnering with the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center to donate winter coats to U.S. military veterans.

teams in are partnering with the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center to donate winter coats to U.S. military veterans. Staff in Houston are gathering toys for preschool-age children who receive food deliveries from Kids' Meals.

are gathering toys for preschool-age children who receive food deliveries from Kids' Meals. With Arizona Helping Hands , Robert Half employees in Phoenix are collecting and distributing toys.

employees in are collecting and distributing toys. In East Newark, N.J. , employees are fundraising and purchasing gifts to give students at a special event at East Newark School.

, employees are fundraising and purchasing gifts to give students at a special event at East Newark School. For the 11th year, offices in the Tampa, Fla. , area are partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay to host a holiday party with food, gifts and activities for 300 children and their families.

, area are partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of to host a holiday party with food, gifts and activities for 300 children and their families. In the San Francisco Bay Area , where Robert Half's main Corporate Services campus is located, employees are participating in an adopt-a-family program and holiday wish drive to support the Family Giving Tree.

"Year-round, our employees dedicate themselves to improving the lives of others in their communities," said Reesa Staten, senior vice president of Corporate Communications for Robert Half. "During this time of year, it's especially exciting to see their collective generosity and spirit of giving at work."

To learn how you can support Robert Half's local Holiday Giving activities, contact holidaygiving@roberthalf.com.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to grow. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more about Robert Half's corporate citizenship efforts at www.roberthalf.com/about-robert-half/corporate-responsibility.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

