Robert Half Mobile App Wins Best In Show And Gold In The 16th Annual w3 Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert Half Mobile App is a multiple winner in this year's Annual w3 Awards, receiving Gold for Best User Experience and Best Practices, and Best in Show for Best User Interface. Winners were selected from more than 3,000 entries from across the globe by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.

Best in Show selections represent the highest mark of distinction and are chosen by the Academy based on scoring. The judges award Best in Show honors to only the top 1% of all work entered.

"These awards validate our commitment to providing the best experience for candidates using the Robert Half Mobile App and a more efficient and convenient way for those job seekers to find work, report time and get paid," said Colin Mooney, senior vice president and chief digital officer of Robert Half.

Since its launch, the Robert Half Mobile App has helped professionals throughout the U.S. and Canada with their job search needs. Candidates can quickly create a profile to get personalized job recommendations that match their chosen preferences as soon as they become available. It has never been easier to stay connected with specialized talent managers at Robert Half.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global business consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

Related Links

http://www.roberthalf.com

