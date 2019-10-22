Robert Half Named A 2019 Supplier Diversity All-Star By Minority Business News USA

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supplier Inclusion team at staffing firm Robert Half has been recognized as one of the 2019 All-Stars of Supplier Diversity by Minority Business News USA. The publication reviews the accomplishments of hundreds of supplier diversity professionals and their companies to determine the individuals and teams most committed to ensuring inclusive supply chains.

The members of the Supplier Inclusion team are:

Kathleen Trimble — vice president, Supplier Inclusion

— vice president, Supplier Inclusion Mike Alexander — procurement business intelligence analyst

— procurement business intelligence analyst Robin Rodgers — program manager, Supplier Inclusion

— program manager, Supplier Inclusion Shawn Batoy — senior director, Procurement

"Robert Half actively seeks suppliers whose values and principles align with our own," said Ken Gitlin, senior vice president of Operational Support and executive champion of the Supplier Inclusion program for Robert Half. "We remain committed to developing successful relationships with inclusive businesses and promoting equality and fairness."

For more information about the 2019 All-Stars of Supplier Diversity, read Minority Business News USA.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. For more information on our supplier inclusion program or to register in our supplier database, visit our supplier relations page.

