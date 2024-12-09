Robert Half Named a 2024 Fortune Best Workplace for Parents

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been selected by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents 2024. This award recognizes the U.S. employers that provide the most inclusive, fair and supportive workplaces for working parents.

Organizations were selected based on a survey of more than 635,000 parents who work for Great Place to Work® Certified companies and were asked to evaluate the quality and consistency of their experiences in their workplace. Company data and programs such as parental leave, adoption benefits, childcare and dependent health care benefits were also considered.

"We're committed to providing a positive employee experience for the parents and caregivers in our workforce," said JoLynn Conway-James, senior executive director and chief administrative officer at Robert Half. "This recognition highlights our comprehensive benefits and well-being programs, from paid parental leave to virtual healthcare and flexible work options, all designed to empower our employees to effectively balance the demands of today's working parents."

In 2025, Robert Half will offer new family planning benefits, including expanded adoption assistance, greater access to family planning coverage and resources for new mothers transitioning back to work. Additionally, the company's Support for Families initiative provides backup care for children or elders; discounts on virtual and in-home tutoring, test prep and enrichment classes; free online mindfulness and yoga classes for the entire family; and access to a college admissions coach.

