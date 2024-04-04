Robert Half Named One of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has again been honored as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®. Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, Protiviti, is also included on the highly esteemed list.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For is the only recognition that focuses on how employees feel about their workplace. Great Place To Work® analyzed anonymous survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 U.S. employees to determine the ranking. Companies selected consistently outperform the market and exceed their competitors on key business measures like retention and innovation.

"This recognition is a testament to our people first approach and inclusive workplace culture," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We make it a priority to ensure the values that guide our company – integrity, inclusion, innovation and commitment to success – are deeply embedded in our workplace and align with our employees' personal and professional goals."

The survey also explored how employees' responses varied across demographic groups and roles to assess both the quality and consistency of the employee experience. Key indicators measured include trust in management, connection with colleagues and loyalty to the company.

"Our people are at the core of everything we do, and we are committed to and invested in their success," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "We are proud to offer opportunities for our employees around the globe to feel seen, heard, recognized and connected."

The company's Employee Commitment Proposition defines how it supports its employees in four key areas:

Career: At Robert Half, talent and expertise are highly valued. Employees have access to resources, training and development programs, and mentorship opportunities to succeed in their career journeys.

At Robert Half, talent and expertise are highly valued. Employees have access to resources, training and development programs, and mentorship opportunities to succeed in their career journeys. Well-being: Robert Half's employee assistance program provides resources for mental health and well-being, and its Support for Families initiative offers resources for working parents. Other benefits include financial planning and education, child and elder care, and virtual wellness sessions.

Robert Half's employee assistance program provides resources for mental health and well-being, and its Support for Families initiative offers resources for working parents. Other benefits include financial planning and education, child and elder care, and virtual wellness sessions. Connections: Employees participate in biannual surveys to provide feedback on challenges and areas of opportunity, resulting in new initiatives to improve the employee experience. One such improvement is the expansion of global programs where employees discuss shared experiences and develop their internal networks.

Impact: Robert Half remains committed to being a good corporate citizen and has recently enhanced community relations, matching gifts and employee recognition programs.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and is a Forbes World's Best Employer and Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com .

SOURCE Robert Half