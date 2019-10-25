Robert Half Named To 2019 Best Places To Work In Western Pennsylvania List

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania list. The awards program, presented by the Pittsburgh Business Times, is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and measures aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, leadership and connection.

"We're honored to be recognized on the Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania list for the third consecutive year," said Andrew Sassaman, metro market manager of Robert Half in Pittsburgh. "Our team members take pride in helping to create a happier workforce, and their dedication is at the center of our success."

"Seeing the impact we make on our community has been an incredibly rewarding experience for us," said Nicole Sharp, branch manager of Robert Half Technology in Pittsburgh. "The distinction of being named as one of the best workplaces speaks volumes about the positive organizational culture we've all had a hand in fostering."

