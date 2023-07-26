Robert Half Named to Forbes' America's Best Employers for Women 2023

News provided by

Robert Half

26 Jul, 2023, 17:05 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary Protiviti, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women for the fifth consecutive year.

Companies were selected based on feedback from an independent survey of more than 60,000 U.S. workers, including more than 40,000 women. Respondents rated their employer on several attributes, including workplace conditions, potential for development, company image and issues that support gender equality, such as parental leave, family support, flexibility and pay equity.

"Women comprise more than half of our global workforce, which makes this recognition especially meaningful," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "It affirms our commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment where all employees are empowered to innovate, achieve their career goals, and help shape our organization's future."

Robert Half has also been named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and is a supporter of the Women's Empowerment Principles, a joint initiative of the UN Global Compact and UN Women. Learn more about the company's DE&I efforts in its 2022 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

