Robert Half Names John Reed Senior District President for Technology Talent Solutions

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Reed, a 25-year veteran of global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been named senior district president for technology talent solutions, overseeing operations throughout the Western United States. In this role, Reed will lead Robert Half's technology and marketing and creative practice groups, matching specialized talent with and providing unique consulting solutions for companies across the region.

Possessing an extensive background in both technology and talent solutions, Reed brings considerable experience and knowledge to the role. During his tenure with Robert Half, he has held key leadership positions within the technology practice, including regional director, district president and executive director. As executive director he championed many key initiatives and operational best practices for the business. In 2017, building upon on his deep knowledge of customer needs and enterprise capabilities, Reed helped launch Robert Half's managed technology solutions, which offers a strategic blend of talent solutions and consulting services.

Reed is also responsible for cultivating partnerships with numerous alliance and professional organizations within Robert Half's network, including the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP), The Association of IT Professionals (AITP) and HDI, an association for technical support professionals.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

