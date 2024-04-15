Robert Half Releases 2023 Leading With Integrity Report

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has released its 2023 Leading With Integrity Report, which provides an in-depth look at the company's global ESG objectives, progress and plans for the future. The report highlights information on Robert Half's and its subsidiary Protiviti's, governance, people-first approach, communities, and environmental initiatives.

"Our enterprise values – integrity, inclusion, innovation and commitment to success – serve as the cornerstones of everything we do," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our commitment to these values drives our environmental, social and governance priorities, which start with doing the right thing by our employees, our customers and the communities where we live and work."

2023 Report Highlights

92% of employees believe Robert Half and Protiviti are great places to work: The company puts its people first, prioritizing employee well-being, career growth and connection. In 2023, it introduced enhanced recognition, training and mentorship opportunities, expanded benefits and professional development programs and continued to support hybrid work models.

The company puts its people first, prioritizing employee well-being, career growth and connection. In 2023, it introduced enhanced recognition, training and mentorship opportunities, expanded benefits and professional development programs and continued to support hybrid work models. Inclusion and belonging: Robert Half strives to provide a culture that is inclusive and welcoming to all. The company's global internal workforce includes 54% women and — in the U.S. — 34% individuals from historically underrepresented groups. The company's 17 Employee Network Groups (ENGs) across offices worldwide unite professionals with common interests and backgrounds to foster a supportive and inclusive workplace.

strives to provide a culture that is inclusive and welcoming to all. The company's global internal workforce includes 54% women and — in the U.S. — 34% individuals from historically underrepresented groups. The company's 17 Employee Network Groups (ENGs) across offices worldwide unite professionals with common interests and backgrounds to foster a supportive and inclusive workplace. Community impact: Robert Half offers volunteer, philanthropic and community relations opportunities for its employees. In 2023, the company contributed $7.1M in community investments, including matches of employee donations, the value of employee volunteer hours, donations to our community partners, and in-kind giving. Total employee volunteer hours reached 74,500+, marking a significant increase that more than doubled efforts from the previous year.

offers volunteer, philanthropic and community relations opportunities for its employees. In 2023, the company contributed in community investments, including matches of employee donations, the value of employee volunteer hours, donations to our community partners, and in-kind giving. Total employee volunteer hours reached 74,500+, marking a significant increase that more than doubled efforts from the previous year. Environmental initiatives: Robert Half is committed to reducing its environmental impact and operating in an environmentally responsible way. In 2023, the company's near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

"We are committed to advancing an inclusive and socially responsible future across our global enterprise," said Susan Haseley, chief ESG and DEI officer of Robert Half. "Our many initiatives, programs and policies underscore our standing as a trusted organization among our employees, clients, candidates and stakeholders."

Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been recognized for its continued commitment to ESG. Recent accolades include and the 2023 list of PEOPLE's Companies That Care® and one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies 2024.

About Robert Half Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (Protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries. Named as one of the 'Best Firms to Work For' by Consulting Magazine, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half.

