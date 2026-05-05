Robert Half Ranks No. 1 on Forbes List of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has ranked No. 1 on Forbes list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms for the eighth consecutive year. The company has also been recognized as one of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms and one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2026.

The America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms rankings – published annually since 2017 – are based on more than 18,000 survey responses from recruiters, hiring managers and job candidates, identifying firms with consistently strong reputations for high-quality service. Respondents evaluated organizations based on their direct experiences.

"Being named the No. 1 Professional Recruiting Firm in America for the eighth consecutive year underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients and candidates," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our people are empowered to continuously innovate and deliver world-class service. This recognition—based on feedback from clients, candidates and industry peers—reinforces our commitment to providing trusted expertise and forward-looking hiring solutions."

Robert Half connects companies with skilled talent and helps job seekers find rewarding roles by combining the expertise of its recruiters with innovative technology solutions. Its award-winning, AI-powered tools leverage advanced machine learning and proprietary data to improve candidate-match quality and help clients navigate change, deploy talent quickly and support technology-driven initiatives.

The company also uses AI to identify organizations most likely to hire or have project needs, enabling its professionals to focus on high-potential opportunities and deliver faster, more precise results.

Robert Half is one of a select few companies—and the only one in its industry—to be named a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ for 29 consecutive years. Robert Half has also been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For and one of America's Most Innovative Companies.

FAQs

How can staffing firms help employers navigate hiring challenges?

Staffing firms help streamline candidate evaluations, reduce hiring risk and verify candidate authenticity through proprietary performance data and validation processes.

How is Robert Half using AI and technology to support clients and talent?

Robert Half leverages advanced machine learning and proprietary data to match professionals with opportunities quickly and accurately, even as generative AI reshapes how candidates present themselves.

What services does Robert Half provide?

Robert Half connects companies with skilled talent and helps job seekers find roles ranging from entry-level to executive positions. The company combines recruiter expertise with AI-powered tools and proprietary data to improve candidate matching and help clients adapt to evolving workforce needs.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half