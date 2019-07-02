Robert Half Recognized As One Of America's Best Employers For Women

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced it was named to Forbes' 2019 list of The Best Employers for Women.

Forbes partnered with an independent research firm to survey 60,000 workers — including 40,000 women — working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents rated their own organizations on criteria such as working conditions, diversity and pay equity. Responses were reviewed for potential gender gaps.

Participants were also asked to nominate businesses in other industries. The employers with the most recommendations and the most gender diversity among board members and executives were included on Forbes' list.

"We are proud that many outstanding women have chosen to build meaningful careers with Robert Half," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of Human Resources. "We have a long history of promoting ethical and fair business practices and advocating for gender equality."

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

