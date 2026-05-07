Robert Half wins two Stevie® awards in the 2026 American Business Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has earned two Stevie awards in the 24th Annual American Business Awards. The company has been honored for Best Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution and for Women in AI Leadership.

Robert Half received Best Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution for its AI-powered insights engine, a proprietary platform that has transformed how market intelligence is gathered and integrated into Robert Half's thought leadership. Danti Chen, Ph.D., senior vice president of applications, technology and innovation, and head of data science at Robert Half, was named among the Women in AI Leadership.

"This recognition underscores our continued investment in advancing AI-driven innovation that enhances how we deliver insights and value to our customers," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We're especially proud of Danti and her team for their critical contributions to these achievements."

Under Chen's leadership, Robert Half has built a world-class data science organization that delivers significant business impact. Her team has launched numerous advanced capabilities, including AI Recommended Client (ARC), which leverages predictive analytics to recommend clients and enhance sales strategies. Chen has also driven ongoing advancements in the company's AI-powered matching platform and led the development of generative AI solutions across the organization.

"This honor reflects Danti's outstanding leadership in advancing innovation at Robert Half," said James Johnson, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Robert Half. "We're proud of the impact her team has made in developing differentiated tools and solutions that enhance how we operate and serve our clients."

The American Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the United States. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories. Robert Half has also been named one of Fortune's 2026 America's Most Innovative Companies and a winner of the 2025 CIO 100 Award.

FAQs

How is Robert Half using AI and technology to support clients and talent?

Robert Half leverages advanced machine learning and proprietary data to match professionals with opportunities quickly and accurately, even as generative AI reshapes how job seekers present themselves.

What makes Robert Half's AI unique?

Robert Half combines advanced AI technologies and proprietary data with deep industry expertise from its talent solutions professionals. Its AI tools are designed to augment capabilities and improve productivity and accuracy while maintaining a personalized, high-touch experience for clients and candidates.

How can staffing firms help employers navigate AI-driven hiring challenges?

Staffing firms can help streamline candidate evaluations, reduce hiring risk and verify candidate authenticity through proprietary performance data and candidate validation processes.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half