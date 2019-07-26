Robert Half Recognized By Professional Woman's Magazine As Best Of The Best In Employer, Supplier Diversity Categories

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half has once again been named to the Best of the Best lists for Top Employers and Top Supplier Diversity Programs by Professional Woman's Magazine.

This is the company's sixth year being included among Top Employers and seventh year on the list of Top Supplier Diversity Programs.

The magazine publisher, DiversityComm, surveyed hundreds of Fortune 1,000 companies for the 2019 lists. The lists were compiled from market and independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses.

"At Robert Half, we're committed to equal opportunity and to creating an inclusive workplace. We have a long history of promoting ethical and fair business practices," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of human resources for Robert Half. "We're honored to be recognized as a top employer for women and for our programs that enable growth and reduce barriers for diverse suppliers."

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. Learn more about our commitment to diversity.



