Robert Half Releases 2019 Corporate Citizenship Report

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has released its 2019 Corporate Citizenship Report, which details the company's commitment to acting as a socially responsible corporate citizen and making a difference in the communities where it operates.

The report includes information on:

Women in the workplace — In 2018, Robert Half signed a statement of support for the Women's Empowerment Principles, a joint initiative of the United Nations Global Compact and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

Veterans support — U.S. veterans and military families are provided with career resources and guidance through the Robert Half Veterans Initiative.

— U.S. veterans and military families are provided with career resources and guidance through the Robert Half Veterans Initiative. Community engagement — In 2018, Robert Half and its subsidiary Protiviti raised $1.5 million for 1,500 nonprofits in North America through employee contributions and their matching gifts program. Company employees also volunteered 25,000 hours for 400 nonprofits.

Corporate governance — In the last year, Robert Half adopted a new Supplier Code of Conduct and privacy policy.

Environmental efforts: By using digital contracts, Robert Half avoided printing over 38 million pages in 2018, equivalent to saving about 4 million gallons of water.

Download the report and learn more about Robert Half's corporate citizenship efforts at www.roberthalf.com/about-robert-half/corporate-responsibility.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to grow. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

