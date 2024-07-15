Robert Half Selected as One of America's Best Midsize Companies by TIME

Global talent solutions and business consulting firm recognized for excellence in employee satisfaction, growth and sustainability

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary Protiviti, has been recognized on TIME's inaugural list of America's Best Midsize Companies for 2024. This accolade acknowledges Robert Half's exceptional performance in three crucial areas: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

TIME's list, developed in partnership with Statista, highlights the top-performing midsize companies that are leading the way for American business. Robert Half's inclusion underscores its commitment to fostering a positive work environment, driving sustainable growth, and being a responsible corporate citizen.

"We are honored to be recognized by TIME as one of America's Best Midsize Companies," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This accolade is a testament to our dedicated employees who consistently deliver exceptional service to our clients and candidates, as well as our strong financial performance and commitment to sustainable business practices."

The selection process for America's Best Midsize Companies 2024 involved a thorough analysis of U.S.-based companies with revenues between $100 million and $10 billion, with a focus on:

Employee Satisfaction: Based on survey data from approximately 170,000 U.S. employees from 500 companies over the last three years. Respondents were asked to evaluate image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary and equality. Revenue Growth: Evaluated using Statista's revenue database, considering both relative and absolute growth for the past three years. Sustainability Transparency: Assessed through ESG data and targeted research on standardized Key Performance Indicators.

Robert Half's recognition on this inaugural list reflects its strong performance across all three dimensions, showcasing the company's holistic approach to business excellence.

The company has also been recognized as one of TIME's World's Best Companies and honored as a Fortune Most Admired Companies for 27 consecutive years. To learn more about Robert Half's award-winning workplace and service offerings, visit RobertHalf.com.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes World's Best Employer. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half