Robert Half Selected by Forbes as One of America's Best Large Employers 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers 2026.

The annual ranking is based on an independent survey of approximately 217,000 U.S. workers at companies with 1,000 or more employees. Respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to others based on factors such as compensation, employee development and advancement opportunities, and workplace culture.

Robert Half delivers a world-class employee experience through competitive benefits and wellness offerings, employee network groups, and resources designed to help individuals connect, thrive, and grow. The company has also been named a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ for 29 consecutive years and has been recognized by Forbes as a World's Best Employer and a Best Employer for Women.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

